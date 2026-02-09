Applied for CUET UG 2026? NTA Opens Application Edit Window Today

Summary The testing agency has now opened the application correction facility for registered candidates on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in Candidates can access the CUET UG 2026 correction window by logging in with their application number and password

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has closed the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. The testing agency has now opened the application correction facility for registered candidates on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can access the CUET UG 2026 correction window by logging in with their application number and password. The facility allows applicants to make necessary changes to their submitted application forms.

The CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, across multiple shifts. The exam is held for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central, state, and other participating universities in India and abroad.

Several leading institutions, including Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and other top colleges across the country, will admit students through CUET UG 2026.

As per the official notification, the correction facility allows candidates to edit key details such as name, father’s and mother’s name, photograph, signature, Class 10 and 12 qualification details, date of birth, gender, category, Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) status, exam centre city preference, and medium of examination.

Candidates are advised to carefully review and make corrections within the stipulated time, as no further opportunity to edit the application form will be provided after the correction window closes.