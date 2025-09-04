Supreme Court

Supreme Court Adjourns NEET PG 2025 Transparency Plea Amid Rising Demand for Answer Key Disclosure

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Sep 2025
15:49 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The plea was filed by a group of aspirants demanding that the full question paper along with the answer key be released, ahead of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) counselling, which is expected to begin on or after September 5
Adding to the complexity, the National Medical Commission (NMC) recently issued a clarification for the upcoming NEET PG 2025 counselling process, stating that medical colleges do not need fresh recognition of seats for this cycle

The Supreme Court of India has adjourned a petition seeking greater transparency in the NEET PG 2025 examination process, postponing the hearing to next week. The plea was filed by a group of aspirants demanding that the full question paper along with the answer key be released, ahead of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) counselling, which is expected to begin on or after September 5.

The petitioners have called for an urgent hearing, arguing that the release of the complete question paper and answer key is essential to ensure the fairness and integrity of the examination, especially after a series of contradictory steps taken by the exam conducting body.

This year’s NEET PG exam, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), witnessed several unprecedented changes. Initially planned to be held in two shifts, the exam was eventually conducted in a single shift following a Supreme Court directive, thereby eliminating the need for the normalisation method in rank calculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a move welcomed by aspirants, NBEMS had initially agreed to release the answer key along with the full set of questions. However, the board later withdrew the commitment, issuing a “corrective notice” stating that only question IDs would be shared instead of the actual questions. Subsequently, the board released a document containing Question IDs, the master set answer key, and the candidates’ marked responses.

This decision was quickly challenged in the Supreme Court by aspirants who claim that the lack of full question disclosure hinders their ability to verify the correctness of the evaluation and undermines transparency.

Adding to the complexity, the National Medical Commission (NMC) recently issued a clarification for the upcoming NEET PG 2025 counselling process, stating that medical colleges do not need fresh recognition of seats for this cycle. However, institutions are required to submit their annual disclosure reports and course-wise fee structures.

As the MCC counselling process looms, aspirants and stakeholders await the Supreme Court’s ruling on the transparency plea, which could have a significant impact on the trust and credibility of the postgraduate medical entrance examination system in India.

Last updated on 04 Sep 2025
15:49 PM
Supreme Court NEET PG NEET PG 2025 Answer Key
Similar stories
CBSE

CBSE Launches Dedicated Portal for CWSN Students to Avail Exam Relaxations

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee Mulls Legal Route to Appoint ‘Tainted’ SSC Candidates to Group C,. . .

IIM Ahmedabad

NIRF Rankings 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Remains India's Best B-School; IIM Calcutta Falls O. . .

NIRF Rankings 2025

JU Tops NIRF Rankings 2025 State Public University Category, Anna Uni Slips to 2nd Sp. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE

CBSE Launches Dedicated Portal for CWSN Students to Avail Exam Relaxations

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy

Exebit 2025: Lakshmipat Singhania Academy’s Tech Fest Celebrates Innovation

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee Mulls Legal Route to Appoint ‘Tainted’ SSC Candidates to Group C,. . .

IIM Ahmedabad

NIRF Rankings 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Remains India's Best B-School; IIM Calcutta Falls O. . .

NIRF Rankings 2025

NIRF Rankings 2025 Announced: IIT Madras Tops Again! Check Each Category List

NIRF Rankings 2025

JU Tops NIRF Rankings 2025 State Public University Category, Anna Uni Slips to 2nd Sp. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality