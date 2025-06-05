TANCET 2025

TANCET Counselling 2025 Begins Today at tn-mbamca.com- Check Detailed Schedule Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Jun 2025
15:59 PM

Summary
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, commenced the counselling process for the Tamil Nadu Common Test (TANCET) 2025 for MBA and MCA admissions. Candidates aspiring to secure seats in postgraduate management and computer applications programs can visit the official website- tn-mbamca.com and register for the same.

According to the schedule, the registration process for TANCET MBA and MCA counselling will commence today, June 5, 2025. The counselling process will be conducted in both online and offline rounds.

TANCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Online Registration & Document Uploading: June 5 to June 30

Publication of Rank List (MBA/MCA): July 14

Grievance Redressal: July 15 to July 26

Special Reservation Category Counselling: July 21

Online Counselling for MCA: July 24 to July 26

Tentative Allotment for MCA: July 27

Confirmation of MCA Allotment: July 28

Provisional Allotment for MCA: July 29

Online Counselling for MBA: July 29 to August 1

Tentative Allotment for MBA: August 2

Confirmation of MBA Allotment: August 3

Provisional Allotment for MBA: August 4

Supplementary Counselling (MCA): August 5

Supplementary Counselling (MBA): August 6 to August 7

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 05 Jun 2025
16:10 PM
TANCET 2025 Counselling
