TANCET Counselling 2025 Begins Today at tn-mbamca.com- Check Detailed Schedule Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, commenced the counselling process for the Tamil Nadu Common Test (TANCET) 2025 for MBA and MCA admissions. Candidates aspiring to secure seats in postgraduate management and computer applications programs can visit the official website- tn-mbamca.com and register for the same.
According to the schedule, the registration process for TANCET MBA and MCA counselling will commence today, June 5, 2025. The counselling process will be conducted in both online and offline rounds.
TANCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Online Registration & Document Uploading: June 5 to June 30
Publication of Rank List (MBA/MCA): July 14
Grievance Redressal: July 15 to July 26
Special Reservation Category Counselling: July 21
Online Counselling for MCA: July 24 to July 26
Tentative Allotment for MCA: July 27
Confirmation of MCA Allotment: July 28
Provisional Allotment for MCA: July 29
Online Counselling for MBA: July 29 to August 1
Tentative Allotment for MBA: August 2
Confirmation of MBA Allotment: August 3
Provisional Allotment for MBA: August 4
Supplementary Counselling (MCA): August 5
Supplementary Counselling (MBA): August 6 to August 7
For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.