Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force Begins Registration For IAF Agniveervayu 2025- Apply Till July 31

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jul 2025
15:45 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IAF Agnipathvayu at agnipathvayu.cdac.in
The selection test will take place from September 25, 2025

The Indian Air Force commenced the registration process for Agniveervayu posts on July 11. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IAF Agnipathvayu at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

According to the schedule, the last date to apply is July 31, 2025. The selection test will take place from September 25, 2025. To apply for the post, candidates should be born between July 2, 2005 and January 2, 2009 (both dates inclusive). In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

The selection process comprises Phase I, Phase II and Phase III exams. Online tests will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. For Science subject, the total duration of the test is 60 minutes and shall comprise of Physics, Mathematics and English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus. For other subjects, the total duration is 45 minutes and shall comprise of English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

The State-wise PSL will be prepared after the completion of the selection test and the same will be displayed at all the ASCs and also on the web portal on May 15, 2026. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 12 Jul 2025
15:46 PM
Indian Air Force Indian Air Force (IAF) Agniveer Vayu
