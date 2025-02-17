GATE 2025
IIT Roorkee to Release GATE 2025 Answer Key Soon: How to Download and Raise Objections
Posted on 17 Feb 2025
18:50 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to release the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Once available, candidates can access the answer key on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
Steps to Download Provisional GATE 2025 Answer Key
GATE 2025 Objection Window
Candidates will have an opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key by submitting objections within a stipulated period. A specified fee will be required for each challenge submitted. Once all objections are reviewed, IIT Roorkee will finalise the answers and announce the GATE 2025 results accordingly.
The GATE 2025 examination commenced on February 1 and concluded on February 16.