GATE 2025

IIT Roorkee to Release GATE 2025 Answer Key Soon: How to Download and Raise Objections

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Feb 2025
18:50 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to release the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025.
Once available, candidates can access the answer key on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to release the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Once available, candidates can access the answer key on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Steps to Download Provisional GATE 2025 Answer Key

  1. Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
  2. Click on the link for ‘GATE 2025 Answer Key’ on the homepage.
  3. Log in using the candidate’s credentials and submit the details. The answer key will appear on the screen.
  4. Download and save a copy for reference.
  5. Print a copy for future use.
ADVERTISEMENT
UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Stray Round Schedule Out: How to Complete Choice-Filling
UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Stray Round Schedule Out: How to Complete Choice-Filling
ICSE 2025 Preparation Tips: Expert Study Tips to Excel in ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam
ICSE 2025 Preparation Tips: Expert Study Tips to Excel in ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam

GATE 2025 Objection Window

Candidates will have an opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key by submitting objections within a stipulated period. A specified fee will be required for each challenge submitted. Once all objections are reviewed, IIT Roorkee will finalise the answers and announce the GATE 2025 results accordingly.

The GATE 2025 examination commenced on February 1 and concluded on February 16.

Last updated on 17 Feb 2025
18:52 PM
GATE 2025 IIT Roorkee
Similar stories
Teacher Recruitment

Directorate of Elementary Education Assam Begins Registration for 4,500 Teachers- Det. . .

UP NEET PG 2024

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Stray Round Schedule Out: How to Complete Choice-Filling

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS to Begin Registration for NEET MDS 2025 Tomorrow at natboard.edu.in- Check Sche. . .

UGC NET 2024

UGC NET Result 2024 Expected Date - Key Details for December Session Candidates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Teacher Recruitment

Directorate of Elementary Education Assam Begins Registration for 4,500 Teachers- Det. . .

UP NEET PG 2024

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Stray Round Schedule Out: How to Complete Choice-Filling

ICSE 2025

ICSE 2025 Preparation Tips: How to Score 90%+ in Class 10 English Exam

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS to Begin Registration for NEET MDS 2025 Tomorrow at natboard.edu.in- Check Sche. . .

AKTU

AKTU Admit Card 2025 for UG, PG Odd Semester Exams Out; How to Download

UGC NET 2024

UGC NET Result 2024 Expected Date - Key Details for December Session Candidates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality