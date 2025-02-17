IIT Roorkee to Release GATE 2025 Answer Key Soon: How to Download and Raise Objections

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to release the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Once available, candidates can access the answer key on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to release the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Once available, candidates can access the answer key on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Steps to Download Provisional GATE 2025 Answer Key

Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Click on the link for ‘GATE 2025 Answer Key’ on the homepage. Log in using the candidate’s credentials and submit the details. The answer key will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy for reference. Print a copy for future use.

GATE 2025 Objection Window

Candidates will have an opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key by submitting objections within a stipulated period. A specified fee will be required for each challenge submitted. Once all objections are reviewed, IIT Roorkee will finalise the answers and announce the GATE 2025 results accordingly.

The GATE 2025 examination commenced on February 1 and concluded on February 16.