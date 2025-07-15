Haryana education

Haryana State Board of Technical Education Announces HSBTE May/June 2025 Result- Direct Link Here

Posted on 15 Jul 2025
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the HSBTE May/June 2025 exam can check the results through the official website of HSBTE at hsbte.org.in
According to the schedule, the examination took place in May- June 2025

The Haryana State Board of Technical Education declared the HSBTE May/June exam result 2025 on July 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the HSBTE May/June 2025 exam can check the results through the official website of HSBTE at hsbte.org.in.

According to the schedule, the examination took place in May- June 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

HSBTE May/June Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of HSBTE at hsbte.org.in

2. Click on the HSBTE May/June exam result 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed

5. Check the result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

HSBTE May/June Result 2025: Direct Link

