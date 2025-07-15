TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Out for Combined Civil Service Exam - Application Begins

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jul 2025
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially released the notification and begun application for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II and IIA) 2025 today, July 15. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 645 vacancies, with 50 posts under Group II services and 595 posts under Group IIA services.

As per the notification, the last date to submit applications is August 13, 2025. Interested candidates can visit the official website — tnpsc.gov.in — to register through the One Time Registration (OTR) system and complete their application. An application correction window will also be open from August 18 to August 20, allowing candidates to edit their details if necessary.

The TNPSC Group 2 prelims exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2025, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The date for the main examination will be announced later by the commission.

The application fee for the prelims exam is ₹100, unless an applicant claims an exemption as per government rules. Candidates shortlisted for the mains will be required to pay ₹150, and for those not claiming exemptions and appearing for both Group II and IIA papers, a combined fee of ₹300 will be applicable.

Prelims Exam Pattern

According to the TNPSC Group 2 prelims exam pattern, the paper will comprise 200 objective-type questions carrying a total of 300 marks. The questions will cover General Studies, Language (General Tamil or General English), and Aptitude & Mental Ability.

Interested candidates are encouraged to download the official TNPSC Group 2 2025 information bulletin from the commission’s website to review eligibility criteria, syllabus, vacancy details, and other important instructions before applying.

Read the detailed notice here.

Last updated on 15 Jul 2025
TNPSC Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Combined Civil Services exam Registration
