Manipur HSLC compartment 2025 Results Announced at manresults.nic.in- Details Here

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) announced the results of the compartment and special examinations for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 students. Students can check the Manipur HSLC compartment results 2025 on the official website, manresults.nic.in.

As per Manipur HSLC passing marks 2025, students are required to obtain a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. The original certificates are required to be collected by the candidates from their respective schools.

Manipur HSLC compartment exams 2025 from June 30 to July 7. Manipur HSLC Exam 2025 Results was declared on May 12. A total of 37,052 students took the exam, of which, 33,755 were declared successful.

Manipur HSLC Compartment Exam Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website at manresults.nic.in Click on the link titled 'Manipur High School Leaving Certificate Compartmental/Special Examination 2025’ The login window will appear on the screen Key in the required login credentials and submit Manipur Class 10 compartment result 2025 will be displayed Check and download the result for further use