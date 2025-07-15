IIM

Management Conclave 2025 at IIM Ranchi Brings Industry Leaders Together to Decode ‘Uncertainty’

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jul 2025
16:41 PM

IIM Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The conclave served as a platform for interaction between industry leaders and future business professionals, encouraging thought-provoking discussions around the evolving landscape of business and management
Distinguished Guest Mr. Uma Shankar Rangaswamy, Global Delivery Head, LTI Mindtree, graced the occasion and delivered a keynote address titled “A New Beginning: Thoughts and Experiences”

IIM Ranchi successfully hosted its flagship event, Management Conclave 2025, on Saturday, July 12, at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium. The conclave served as a platform for interaction between industry leaders and future business professionals, encouraging thought-provoking discussions around the evolving landscape of business and management.

The event commenced with the Inaugural Session. Highlighting the importance of the conclave, Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi, stated, “The Management Conclave is a vital part of any B-school ecosystem. It offers an imaginative goal and enables students to learn from the lived experiences of industry leaders. Management, as a discipline, encompasses both research and education - the latter should be problem-driven and performance-focused. In a world of multiple realities, understanding social realities helps us identify and utilize the right set of resources”. He further emphasized that ‘Uncertainty’ reflects the complexities of today’s business environment - where fixed calculations often fall short, and possibility becomes the only viable path forward.

Distinguished Guest Mr. Uma Shankar Rangaswamy, Global Delivery Head, LTI Mindtree, graced the occasion and delivered a keynote address titled “A New Beginning: Thoughts and Experiences.” He spoke on pressing themes such as disruption in today's world, digital transformation, next-generation technologies, and the skills required for future success. He also touched upon political, economic, social, and environmental disruptions, highlighting the importance of embracing technological evolution - from digitalization to personalization. Mr. Rangaswamy encouraged students to invest in their future, cultivate techno-functional capabilities, and strike a balance between professional growth and personal passions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second session featured an engaging Panel Discussion moderated by Prof. Rakhi Singh, with panelists Mr. Sudarshan Bose, Associate Director, WTW, and Mr. Ankur Garg, Associate Director - Grant Thornton Bharat LLP. The discussion focused on organizational cultures across government and non-government sectors, market dynamics, and strategies to sustain companies. Mr. Garg highlighted the role of AI in democratizing access to knowledge, while Mr. Bose emphasized the growing importance of prediction and analytics in business competitiveness. Mr. Garg also advised students to maintain a mindset of continuous learning, stating, “Even while on the job, remember - assume you know nothing; that’s how learning thrives”.

Further insights were shared by Ms. Priya Singh, Assistant Manager, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, who spoke about the application of Lean Six Sigma principles in the corporate world and highlighted the essential skill set required alongside an MBA degree. The conclave also featured a session on “Agile Leadership in Uncertain Times”, led by Mr. Vikram Gupta, Head - Learning & Competency Development, Triveni Turbines Ltd. Other esteemed speakers, Mr. Kamal Chandran, Group Head - HR, Goqii, and Ms. Nidhi Prasad, Director - HR, Ather Energy, also graced the event and shared their valuable thoughts and insights.

The event witnessed active participation from students, faculty, and industry professionals. On this occasion, Prof. Rajeev Verma, Chairperson, Corporate Relations & Placement Committee, graced the event with his presence. The Management Conclave 2025 at IIM Ranchi not only offered valuable perspectives on navigating uncertainty but also reinforced the institute’s commitment to fostering practical learning and leadership excellence.

Last updated on 15 Jul 2025
16:41 PM
IIM IIM Ranchi Conclave college events
Similar stories
Interschool Fest

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Hosts Two Day Interschool Extravaganza Ekalakshya 2025

Alliance University
Alliance University

A launchpad for a successful career — Bangalore’s leading university is shaping g. . .

IISWBM Calcutta

IISWBM Launches Golden Jubilee MBA Batch with Industry Leaders and Insightful Dialogu. . .

college events

Supreme Knowledge Foundation to Host AICTE-ATAL FDP on “AI for Healthcare Excellenc. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Manipur HSLC

Manipur HSLC compartment 2025 Results Announced at manresults.nic.in- Details Here

Haryana education

Haryana State Board of Technical Education Announces HSBTE May/June 2025 Result- Dire. . .

Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi)

SIDBI Begins Applications For Grade A, B Officer Posts at sidbi.in- Check Eligibility. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Out for Combined Civil Service Exam - Application Beg. . .

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission

APPSC Recruitment 2025: 691 Vacancies Notified at psc.ap.gov.in- Eligibility and Vaca. . .

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Schedule Released! Seat Allotment on July 23

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality