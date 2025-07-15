Management Conclave 2025 at IIM Ranchi Brings Industry Leaders Together to Decode ‘Uncertainty’

Summary The conclave served as a platform for interaction between industry leaders and future business professionals, encouraging thought-provoking discussions around the evolving landscape of business and management Distinguished Guest Mr. Uma Shankar Rangaswamy, Global Delivery Head, LTI Mindtree, graced the occasion and delivered a keynote address titled “A New Beginning: Thoughts and Experiences”

IIM Ranchi successfully hosted its flagship event, Management Conclave 2025, on Saturday, July 12, at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium. The conclave served as a platform for interaction between industry leaders and future business professionals, encouraging thought-provoking discussions around the evolving landscape of business and management.

The event commenced with the Inaugural Session. Highlighting the importance of the conclave, Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi, stated, “The Management Conclave is a vital part of any B-school ecosystem. It offers an imaginative goal and enables students to learn from the lived experiences of industry leaders. Management, as a discipline, encompasses both research and education - the latter should be problem-driven and performance-focused. In a world of multiple realities, understanding social realities helps us identify and utilize the right set of resources”. He further emphasized that ‘Uncertainty’ reflects the complexities of today’s business environment - where fixed calculations often fall short, and possibility becomes the only viable path forward.

Distinguished Guest Mr. Uma Shankar Rangaswamy, Global Delivery Head, LTI Mindtree, graced the occasion and delivered a keynote address titled “A New Beginning: Thoughts and Experiences.” He spoke on pressing themes such as disruption in today's world, digital transformation, next-generation technologies, and the skills required for future success. He also touched upon political, economic, social, and environmental disruptions, highlighting the importance of embracing technological evolution - from digitalization to personalization. Mr. Rangaswamy encouraged students to invest in their future, cultivate techno-functional capabilities, and strike a balance between professional growth and personal passions.

The second session featured an engaging Panel Discussion moderated by Prof. Rakhi Singh, with panelists Mr. Sudarshan Bose, Associate Director, WTW, and Mr. Ankur Garg, Associate Director - Grant Thornton Bharat LLP. The discussion focused on organizational cultures across government and non-government sectors, market dynamics, and strategies to sustain companies. Mr. Garg highlighted the role of AI in democratizing access to knowledge, while Mr. Bose emphasized the growing importance of prediction and analytics in business competitiveness. Mr. Garg also advised students to maintain a mindset of continuous learning, stating, “Even while on the job, remember - assume you know nothing; that’s how learning thrives”.

Further insights were shared by Ms. Priya Singh, Assistant Manager, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, who spoke about the application of Lean Six Sigma principles in the corporate world and highlighted the essential skill set required alongside an MBA degree. The conclave also featured a session on “Agile Leadership in Uncertain Times”, led by Mr. Vikram Gupta, Head - Learning & Competency Development, Triveni Turbines Ltd. Other esteemed speakers, Mr. Kamal Chandran, Group Head - HR, Goqii, and Ms. Nidhi Prasad, Director - HR, Ather Energy, also graced the event and shared their valuable thoughts and insights.

The event witnessed active participation from students, faculty, and industry professionals. On this occasion, Prof. Rajeev Verma, Chairperson, Corporate Relations & Placement Committee, graced the event with his presence. The Management Conclave 2025 at IIM Ranchi not only offered valuable perspectives on navigating uncertainty but also reinforced the institute’s commitment to fostering practical learning and leadership excellence.