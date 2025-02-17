UP NEET PG 2024

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Stray Round Schedule Out: How to Complete Choice-Filling

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Feb 2025
Posted on 17 Feb 2025
17:51 PM

File Image

Summary
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has released the schedule for the stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2024 counselling.
The choice-filling process for eligible candidates will commence on February 18, 2025, and will continue until February 20, 2025.

As per the official notification, only candidates already registered under UP NEET PG 2024 counselling will be eligible to participate in this final round. Medical aspirants can select their preferred courses and institutions based on their NEET PG rank and eligibility criteria in the choice-filling round.

How to Complete the UP NEET (PG) Choice-Filling Process 2024

  1. Visit the official website upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in.
  2. Log in using the candidate’s registered credentials.
  3. Select the candidate’s preferred course and college based on rank and availability.
  4. Save and lock the choices.
As per the official notification, only candidates already registered under UP NEET PG 2024 counselling will be eligible to participate in this final round. Medical aspirants can select their preferred courses and institutions based on their NEET PG rank and eligibility criteria in the choice-filling round.

AKTU Admit Card 2025 for UG, PG Odd Semester Exams Out; How to Download
AKTU Admit Card 2025 for UG, PG Odd Semester Exams Out; How to Download
CBSE Cautions Against Misinformation on Exam Paper Leak; Details
CBSE Cautions Against Misinformation on Exam Paper Leak; Details

Important Dates for UP NEET (PG) Counselling 2024

  • Candidates intending to take part in the last counselling round must complete registration fee and security money payment between February 17 and February 18, 2025.
  • The seat allotment results for this round will be published on February 22, 2025.
  • Those who secure a seat must download their allotment letters and complete the admission formalities between February 24 and February 28, 2025.
Last updated on 17 Feb 2025
17:52 PM
UP NEET PG 2024 NEET PG 2024 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate
