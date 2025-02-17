UP NEET PG 2024
UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Stray Round Schedule Out: How to Complete Choice-Filling
Posted on 17 Feb 2025
17:51 PM
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has released the schedule for the stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2024 counselling. The choice-filling process for eligible candidates will commence on February 18, 2025, and will continue until February 20, 2025.
How to Complete the UP NEET (PG) Choice-Filling Process 2024
As per the official notification, only candidates already registered under UP NEET PG 2024 counselling will be eligible to participate in this final round. Medical aspirants can select their preferred courses and institutions based on their NEET PG rank and eligibility criteria in the choice-filling round.
Important Dates for UP NEET (PG) Counselling 2024