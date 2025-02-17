ICSE 2025

ICSE 2025 Preparation Tips: Expert Study Tips to Excel in ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam

Sharmistha Chakraborty
Posted on 17 Feb 2025
Summary
Do Physics numericals feel overwhelming? Do ray diagrams confuse you?
With the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams just around the corner, smart preparation can help you master both theory and numericals with confidence.

Do Physics numericals feel overwhelming? Do ray diagrams confuse you? With the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams just around the corner, smart preparation can help you master both theory and numericals with confidence. This guide breaks down expert strategies to help you ace the exam.

1. Focus on Conceptual Understanding Over Rote Learning

Physics is all about understanding how things work in the real world. Memorising formulas isn’t enough – you must know when and how to apply them.

Example: Imagine you are using a pair of tongs to pick up a hot pan.

Question: A chef uses tongs of length 20 cm to turn a 20 gf roti in an oven. If he applies effort at a distance of 12 cm from the fulcrum, how much effort is required? Identify the type of lever used and whether it acts as a force multiplier or speed multiplier.

Solution:

Load arm = 20 cm, Effort arm = 12 cm.

Mechanical advantage <1, so it works as a speed multiplier.

Effort lies in the middle, so it belongs to Class III lever.

Using the formula: Load × Load Arm = Effort × Effort Arm, we get:Effort = (20 × 20) ÷ 12 = 33.3 gf.

Pro Tip: Connect formulas to everyday experiences – this makes remembering them easier!

2. Master Diagrams: Ray and Circuit Diagrams are Key

In Physics, diagrams aren’t just illustrations – they’re answers! Be ready to draw, label, and explain them accurately.

Example:

Question: The following diagram shows an object AB placed on the principal axis of a lens L. The image formed is erect, virtual, and diminished.

(i) Name the type of lens used.

(ii) Locate the image by drawing a ray diagram.

Answer:

A concave lens always forms a virtual and diminished image.

When drawing the diagram, mark the actual rays with solid lines and virtual rays with dotted lines.

Exam Tip: Many students lose marks due to improper labeling—practice drawing neatly!

3. Solve Numericals and Past Papers Regularly

Practice past-year questions and sample papers to identify frequently tested concepts. Focus on areas where you tend to make mistakes and revise them thoroughly.

Quick Revision Checklist:

  • Laws of Motion and Friction
  • Light: Reflection and Refraction
  • Work, Power, and Energy
  • Electricity: Ohm’s Law and Circuits
  • Modern Physics: Radioactivity and Spectrum

Mock Test Strategy: Solve one full-length paper under exam conditions every week to improve speed and accuracy.

4. Plan Your Study Time Wisely

With very little time left, an effective study plan is crucial. Here’s how to divide your time:

  • Concepts and Theory: 60% of study time.
  • Numerical Problems and Derivations: 30% of study time.
  • Mock Tests and Revision: 10% of study time.

Pro Tip: Review your progress every weekend by solving MCQs and assertion-reason questions.

5. Master Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Assertion-Reasoning

MCQs carry 15 marks, so mastering them can boost your score significantly.

Example MCQs:

Which of the following is NOT an example of evaporation?

A. A dried-up puddleB. Boiling water in a kettleC. Wet clothes drying in the sunD. Melting of iceAnswer: D (Melting is a phase change, not evaporation.)

Assertion-Reasoning:

Assertion: When white light enters a glass prism, it splits into seven colors.

Reason: The frequency of light changes when entering the prism.

A. Both are true.B. Both are false.C. Assertion is false, reason is true.D. Assertion is true, but reason is false.Answer: D (Frequency remains unchanged; only the wavelength changes.)

Final Exam Day Tips

  • Read the question paper thoroughly before answering.
  • Attempt familiar questions first to build confidence.
  • Use proper SI units and write neatly.
  • Manage time – don’t spend too long on a single question.

Best of luck with your ICSE 2025 Physics exam!

The author of this article, Sharmistha Chakraborty, is the Head of the Physics Department at La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata, with over three decades of teaching experience. A postgraduate in Solid State Physics from the University of Delhi, she has been shaping young minds in Physics since 1989, first in CBSE and later in the ISC Board since 1992. She has been an integral part of La Martiniere for Girls for the past 26 years.

