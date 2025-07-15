APPSC Recruitment 2025: 691 Vacancies Notified at psc.ap.gov.in- Eligibility and Vacancy Details Here

Summary Candidates who want to apply online can find the direct link on the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in As per the schedule, the registration process will begin on July 16 and will end on August 5, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission invited applications for Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer posts. Candidates who want to apply online can find the direct link on the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 691 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process will begin on July 16 and will end on August 5, 2025. To be eligible. Candidates must be between the age group of 18 to 30 years as on 01.07.2025.

APPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Forest Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Subordinate Service: 256 posts

Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Subordinate Service: 435 posts

Both the Screening and Main Examination will be objective type and held in offline (OMR based) mode. The dates for both Screening and Main Examination will be announced separately. Candidates must note that the application fee is Rs 250/- and examination fee is Rs 80.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.