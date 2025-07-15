Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi)

SIDBI Begins Applications For Grade A, B Officer Posts at sidbi.in- Check Eligibility and Other Details

Posted on 15 Jul 2025
15:51 PM

Summary
The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) invites applications for grade A and grade B officer vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at the official website- sidbi.in.

As per the schedule, the closing of online registration, fee payment can be done till August 11, 2025. The Phase I online examination is scheduled to take place on September 6 and Phase II will be conducted on October 4, 2025.

SIDBI Officer Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Closing of online registration, fee payment: August 11, 2025

Cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria with regard to age: July 14, 2025

Cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria with regard to educational qualification / post qualification experience: August 11, 2025

Tentative date for online examination (phase I): September 6, 2025

Tentative date for online examination (Phase II): October 4, 2025

Tentative schedule for interview: November 2025

SIDBI Officer Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ - General Stream: 50

Manager Grade ‘B’ – General and Specialist Stream

General: 11

Legal: 8

Information Technology (Skill Set- AI/ML Automation / Full Stack Application Development / Security / Infrastructure and Network): 7

SIDBI Officer Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

The application fee for candidates other than SC, ST is Rs 1100. SC, ST candidates will be required to pay only Rs 175 as intimation charge.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) Recruitment
