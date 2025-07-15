SIDBI Begins Applications For Grade A, B Officer Posts at sidbi.in- Check Eligibility and Other Details

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at the official website- sidbi.in As per the schedule, the closing of online registration, fee payment can be done till August 11, 2025

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) invites applications for grade A and grade B officer vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at the official website- sidbi.in.

As per the schedule, the closing of online registration, fee payment can be done till August 11, 2025. The Phase I online examination is scheduled to take place on September 6 and Phase II will be conducted on October 4, 2025.

SIDBI Officer Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Closing of online registration, fee payment: August 11, 2025

Cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria with regard to age: July 14, 2025

Cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria with regard to educational qualification / post qualification experience: August 11, 2025

Tentative date for online examination (phase I): September 6, 2025

Tentative date for online examination (Phase II): October 4, 2025

Tentative schedule for interview: November 2025

SIDBI Officer Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ - General Stream: 50

Manager Grade ‘B’ – General and Specialist Stream

General: 11

Legal: 8

Information Technology (Skill Set- AI/ML Automation / Full Stack Application Development / Security / Infrastructure and Network): 7

SIDBI Officer Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

The application fee for candidates other than SC, ST is Rs 1100. SC, ST candidates will be required to pay only Rs 175 as intimation charge.