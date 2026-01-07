DU UG Admissions 2026 via CUET: Class 12 Subject Rule Retained; Check CSAS Key Updates

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) has released its undergraduate (UG) admission policy for the academic year 2026–27. The detailed DU UG Information Brochure 2026 has been uploaded on the Common Seat Allocation System (UG) portal.

The University of Delhi (DU) has released its undergraduate (UG) admission policy for the academic year 2026–27, confirming that admissions will continue to be conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2026). The detailed DU UG Information Brochure 2026 has been uploaded on the Common Seat Allocation System (UG) portal at admission.uod.ac.in, providing comprehensive guidelines for aspiring candidates.

As per the latest notification, it is mandatory for applicants to appear in CUET UG 2026 only in those subjects that they studied in Class 12, in line with the university’s eligibility criteria. Despite the University Grants Commission (UGC) allowing candidates to take CUET in subjects not studied at the senior secondary level, Delhi University has decided to retain its existing admission norms. Accordingly, students will not be permitted to seek admission based on CUET subjects they did not opt for in Class 12. DU has also clarified that no major changes have been introduced in the UG admission process for the upcoming academic session.

Under the registration guidelines, regular category applicants include Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI). All candidates, including those applying under supernumerary quotas, must register and appear for CUET UG 2026 through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. However, qualifying for CUET alone will not ensure admission to DU. Candidates must also register on the DU CSAS (UG) portal at admission.uod.ac.in to participate in the seat allocation process.

For candidates seeking admission to the School of Open Learning (SOL), a separate registration process has been notified. Applicants must apply through sol.du.ac.in, and admissions to SOL and the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will not be based on CUET scores. Instead, seats will be allotted on the basis of Class 12 marks. Similarly, NCWEB aspirants must register at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. NCWEB currently offers BA and BCom programmes, with admissions strictly determined by Class 12 merit.

Delhi University has also made provisions for foreign nationals, reserving 10% supernumerary seats in each undergraduate programme. A dedicated admission portal, fsr.du.ac.in, has been launched to facilitate the application process for international students.

Regarding CUET subject combinations, DU has confirmed that the subject lists for List A and List B remain unchanged from the previous year. At present, List A includes 14 languages, while List B comprises 22 subjects. Notably, five subjects—legal studies, engineering graphics, teacher training, entrepreneurship, and knowledge tradition and practices of India—were removed from List B last year.

Delhi University currently functions with 91 colleges, 86 departments, and 16 faculties, catering to a student population exceeding 6.5 lakh. While CUET continues to be the central mechanism for UG admissions, several DU teachers have expressed concerns over its implementation, citing disruptions to the academic calendar and delays in admission-related processes since its introduction.