CBSE 2026

CTET February Admit Card 2026 Released at ctet.nic.in; Get Download Link Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2026
16:19 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website ctet.nic.in using their login credentials
The CTET admit card contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift, and exam centre.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Admit Card 2026 for the February session. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website ctet.nic.in using their login credentials.

The CTET admit card contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift, and exam centre. Candidates must download and take a printout of the admit card, as entry to the examination hall will not be allowed without it.

CTET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in
  2. Click on the CTET February 2026 Admit Card link
  3. Enter your registration/application number and password/date of birth
  4. Submit the details to view the hall ticket
  5. Download and print the admit card for future reference

Candidates are advised to check all details on the hall ticket carefully and contact CBSE immediately in case of discrepancies.

CTET Feb Admit Card 2026: Direct Link

Last updated on 05 Feb 2026
16:19 PM
CBSE 2026 CBSE CTET 2026 Admit Card Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)
Similar stories
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

DSSSB Admit Card 2026 to Be Released Shortly; Know Where and How to Check

Madhya Pradesh government

MP Class 5, 8 Exams to Be Held on Board Pattern From Feb 20; Over 2.5 Million Student. . .

PSEB

PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released; Board Exams From February 17

IAS

Serving IAS, IPS and IFS Officers Barred from Appearing in UPSC CSE 2026, Clarifies C. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

DSSSB Admit Card 2026 to Be Released Shortly; Know Where and How to Check

Madhya Pradesh government

MP Class 5, 8 Exams to Be Held on Board Pattern From Feb 20; Over 2.5 Million Student. . .

PSEB

PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released; Board Exams From February 17

IAS

Serving IAS, IPS and IFS Officers Barred from Appearing in UPSC CSE 2026, Clarifies C. . .

CLAT 2026

CLAT PG Third Allotment 2026 Announced for LLM Admissions; Cut-off Ranks Declared

Subhas Bose Institute of Hotel Management (SBIHM)

SBIHM Hosts 27th Annual Beach Food Festival, Showcasing Student Excellence in Hospita. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality