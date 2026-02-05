CBSE 2026
CTET February Admit Card 2026 Released at ctet.nic.in; Get Download Link Inside
Posted on 05 Feb 2026
16:19 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Admit Card 2026 for the February session. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website ctet.nic.in using their login credentials.
The CTET admit card contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift, and exam centre. Candidates must download and take a printout of the admit card, as entry to the examination hall will not be allowed without it.
CTET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download
Candidates are advised to check all details on the hall ticket carefully and contact CBSE immediately in case of discrepancies.
CTET Feb Admit Card 2026: Direct Link