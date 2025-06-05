IIM Ranchi to Host the 10th Pan-IIM WMC: Focusing on Social Impact through Management Research

Summary IIM Ranchi will host the 10th Pan-IIM World Management Conference (WMC) from November 27 to 29, 2025, convening scholars, academicians, policymakers, and industry professionals from across the globe The conference is expected to witness huge participation, bringing together thought leaders from prestigious institutions including the IIMs and other globally renowned business schools.

IIM Ranchi will host the 10th Pan-IIM World Management Conference (WMC) from November 27 to 29, 2025, convening scholars, academicians, policymakers, and industry professionals from across the globe. Organized on a rotational basis by the Indian Institutes of Management, this prestigious forum serves as a platform for presenting high-impact research in management and related fields. The conference will be held in a hybrid format, enabling both in-person and virtual participation. The conference is expected to witness huge participation, bringing together thought leaders from prestigious institutions including the IIMs and other globally renowned business schools.

The theme for this year, “Driving Social Impact through Management Research,” emphasizes the powerful role of management scholarship in advancing sustainability, inclusivity, and societal transformation. In an era marked by technological shifts, environmental urgency, and widening inequality, the conference aims to foster critical conversations and collaborations that bridge theory and practice. Through evidence-based insights, interactive sessions, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, participants will explore how management can contribute to a more equitable and resilient future.

Original contributions are welcomed from scholars, practitioners, and thought leaders in areas such as Economics, Finance & Accounting, Information Systems & Business Analytics, Responsible Business, Marketing, Organizational Behavior & Human Resource Management, Quantitative Methods & Operations Management, Strategy & Entrepreneurship, and Interdisciplinary Studies. Submissions may include theoretical models, empirical analyses, case studies, or novel methodologies. Abstracts of up to 500 words must be submitted through the official portal in the prescribed format.

To recognize research excellence, the conference will feature Best Paper Awards in each track and within the Doctoral Colloquium, honoring work that demonstrates academic rigor, originality, and social relevance.

Key Dates:

· Submission Deadline: July 15, 2025

· Intimation of Acceptance: July 31, 2025

· Registration Opens: July 31, 2025

· Registration Closes: September 15, 2025

For detailed submission guidelines and conference updates, visit: https://paniim2025.iimranchi.ac.in.