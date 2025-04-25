NTA

NTA Announces NIFT Stage 1 Results 2025 at nift2025.ntaonline.in- Read Details Inside

Posted on 25 Apr 2025
File Image

Summary
Students will now be able to check their NIFTEE 2025 stage 1 results from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/or nift2025.ntaonline.in
NIFT 2025 stage 1 entrance exam for BDes, MDes, MFM, MFTech, and lateral entry BDes and BFTech took place on February 9

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 stage 1 results. Students will now be able to check their NIFTEE 2025 stage 1 results from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/or nift2025.ntaonline.in.

It must be noted that NTA has announced the result for all courses except for the BFTech course, which will be declared later along with the final results of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

NIFT 2025 stage 1 entrance exam for BDes, MDes, MFM, MFTech, and lateral entry BDes and BFTech took place on February 9 across 91 centres located in 81 cities in Hindi and English mediums.

"As per the criteria, candidates have been shortlisted in the ratio of 1:4 (one seat: four candidates have been shortlisted in the ratio of 1:4 (one seat: four candidates), category-wise. In case of PwD candidates, the shortlisting has been done with the additional condition that they must have secured at least 50% of the cut-off marks of their respective category," the official NTA notice reads.

NIFT Results 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the NIFT official website, nift.ac.in 2025 or exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/
  2. Click on the ‘NIFT Result 2025' link available
  3. Enter application number and date of birth
  4. Click ‘Submit’
  5. NIFT stage 1 result 2025 will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download the NIFT 2025 result PDF and take a printout for future use
