GAT-B 2025 Admit Card released by NTA on exams.nta.ac.in/DBT - Know how to download

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2025
16:24 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

Summary
Candidates, appearing in the exam can download the GAT-B admit card from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT
The examination will be held at various centres throughout the country on April 20 in a single shift

The admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT-B), 2025 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency on its official website. Candidates, appearing in the exam can download the GAT-B admit card from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT

Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website to download their admit cards. The examination will be held at various centres throughout the country on April 20 in a single shift.

How to download GAT-B 2025 Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of GAT-B at exams.nta.ac.in/DBT

Step 2: Click on the Admit card download link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your GAT-B 2025 Admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout

Candidates must check the admit card thoroughly for any discrepancies. If found, candidates must bring it to the notice of the concerned authorities immediately.

The admit card is an important document to be carried along to the examination centre on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without proper admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid identity proof to the venue.

