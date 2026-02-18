ISI Marks 60th Convocation in Kolkata, Awards 568 Degrees Across Statistics and Allied Disciplines

Summary The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) celebrated a major academic milestone as it organised its 60th Convocation at “Amrakunja,” the Institute’s headquarters in Kolkata. A total of 568 degrees and diplomas were conferred upon successful students across disciplines.

The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) celebrated a major academic milestone as it organised its 60th Convocation at “Amrakunja,” the Institute’s headquarters in Kolkata, on February 17, 2026. A total of 568 degrees and diplomas were conferred upon successful students across disciplines, including Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Quantitative Economics, Quality Management, and Operations Research.

An Institution of National Importance under the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, ISI’s landmark convocation ceremony brought together distinguished academicians, graduating students, faculty members, and guests in a celebration of scholarly achievement and institutional legacy.

The ceremony was graced by Professor Padmanabhan Balaram, Padma Bhushan, Senior Visiting Professor at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Chairperson of ATREE, and former Director of IISc Bangalore, who delivered the Convocation Address as Chief Guest. In his address, Professor Balaram encouraged graduates to pursue excellence and innovation while contributing meaningfully to science and society.

Professor Sankar Kumar Pal, National Science Chair (SERB–DST) and former Director and President of ISI, presided over the ceremony. He delivered the welcome address and formally conferred the degrees and diplomas. Professor Pal highlighted the Institute’s multi-locational character and reiterated its commitment to maintaining high standards in research and education across its centres. He also acknowledged notable achievements of faculty and students, including international recognitions, prestigious lectures, fellowships, leadership roles in global scientific bodies, and contributions to national advisory councils.

Professor Ayanendranath Basu, Officiating Director of ISI, presented the Annual Review, outlining the Institute’s academic accomplishments, research initiatives, and expanding international collaborations. The review detailed the organisation of several high-level national and international conferences in mathematics, statistics, economics, data science, and allied disciplines during 2025. It also highlighted partnerships with academia, industry, research laboratories, and government organisations in areas of strategic and national importance.

Professor Biswabrata Pradhan, Dean of Studies, delivered the vote of thanks, marking the formal conclusion of the ceremony.

Among the 568 degrees awarded were 45 PhD degrees, 36 Master of Mathematics degrees, 59 Master of Statistics degrees, and 39 Bachelor of Statistics (Honours) degrees. The convocation also recognised graduates from specialised MTech, MS, and Post-Graduate Diploma programmes in emerging and high-demand fields such as Cryptology and Security, Business Analytics, Quantitative Economics, and Applied Statistics.

Congratulating the graduating cohort, the dignitaries urged students to apply their knowledge toward nation-building and the global advancement of science and technology. They encouraged the graduates to uphold ISI’s longstanding legacy of intellectual excellence, innovation, and social responsibility.

Founded in 1931 by Professor PC Mahalanobis, the Indian Statistical Institute has played a pioneering role in advancing statistics, mathematics, computer science, and interdisciplinary research in India. Over the decades, the Institute has made significant contributions to policy formulation, scientific development, and data-driven decision-making, continuing to shape the academic and research landscape both nationally and internationally.