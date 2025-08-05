Bihar Staff Selection Commission

Bihar Staff Selection Commission Notifies 1481 Vacancies For CGL Exam 2025- Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Aug 2025
16:03 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can apply on the official website of the commission, bssc.bihar.gov.in
It must be noted that based on the preliminary examination, BSSC will shortlist candidates equal to five times the number of vacancies for the mains examination

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) notified 1,481 vacancies for various posts, which will be filled through the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam (CGL 2025). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website of the commission, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the application process for this recruitment drive will begin on August 18 and end on September 17. Candidates who are at least 21 years old and not more than 37 years old on the cut-off date can apply for these vacancies. However, relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to reserve category candidates as per rules.

It must be noted that based on the preliminary examination, BSSC will shortlist candidates equal to five times the number of vacancies for the mains examination. The commission will publish a separate notification for the mains examination.

Candidates will be allowed to bring books – one each for the three topics – to the exam centre. BSSC said that only NCERT, BSEB and ICSE boards' textbooks will be allowed. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 05 Aug 2025
