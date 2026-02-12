CBSE Announces Major Evaluation Reforms, Schools to Relieve Teachers Ahead of Board Exams 2026

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all affiliated schools to relieve teachers for the evaluation of CBSE Board Exams 2026 answer scripts. The board has emphasised strict adherence to updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all affiliated schools to relieve teachers for the evaluation of CBSE Board Exams 2026 answer scripts. The board has emphasised strict adherence to updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and has directed evaluators to follow the latest instructional videos issued for assessing student answer sheets.

As part of efforts to streamline the evaluation process, CBSE has asked schools to assign fewer answer books to each evaluator. This measure is aimed at ensuring that teachers have sufficient time to assess scripts carefully and complete the evaluation process within 8 to 10 days, instead of the earlier 10 to 12-day timeline. The board has also organised capacity-building programmes to train and prepare evaluators for the assessment process.

In a significant development, CBSE has introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 Board Exam 2026 answer scripts. Under this system, Class 12 copies will be assessed digitally. However, Class 10 answer sheets will continue to be evaluated in physical mode. The board stated that the move towards digital evaluation is intended to enhance transparency and efficiency in the marking process.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official schedule, CBSE Class 12 board examinations will be conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The Class 10 exams will commence on February 17 and conclude on March 11, 2026. In alignment with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE will introduce a twice-a-year examination system for Class 10 starting this year, with the second phase of exams scheduled from May 15 onwards.

Regarding the evaluation process, CBSE has clarified that the responsibility of formally relieving teachers after completion of evaluation rests with the Chief Nodal Supervisor (CNS), who will issue relieving certificates. Schools are required to ensure that teachers assigned for evaluation are relieved on a full-time basis for all designated evaluation days of their subject.

Principals have been directed to confirm that the teachers nominated for evaluation meet CBSE’s qualification and competency standards. Additionally, schools must relieve teachers in proportion to the number of students they have registered for the board examinations.

The board has warned of strict consequences in cases of non-compliance. If schools fail to follow the directives, the results of the concerned institution may be withheld. Any deviation from the prescribed instructions will be viewed as an attempt to compromise the integrity of the evaluation process. CBSE has stated that stringent action will be taken under its examination and affiliation bye-laws against institutions that do not adhere to the guidelines.