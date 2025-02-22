TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

Posted on 22 Feb 2025
11:00 AM

Summary
Anna University has extended the last date for TANCET 2025 registration, providing aspirants with more time to complete their applications.
The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) serves as a gateway for admissions to MBA and MCA programmes in Tamil Nadu.

Anna University has extended the last date for TANCET 2025 registration, providing aspirants with more time to complete their applications. Candidates who are yet to apply can now do so until February 26, 2025, by visiting the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) serves as a gateway for admissions to MBA and MCA programmes in Tamil Nadu.

Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for TANCET 2025

  1. Visit the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu.
  2. Click on the “Online Registration” link available on the homepage.
  3. Create an account by providing the necessary details.
  4. Log in and fill in the application form with personal, academic, and exam details.
  5. Upload the required documents as per the specified format.
  6. Pay the application fee using an online payment mode.
  7. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Registration Fee

The application fee for TANCET 2025 varies based on the candidate’s category. SC/ST/SCA candidates from Tamil Nadu are required to pay ₹500, while all the other candidates need to pay ₹1,000 as their registration fee. The fee payment must be completed online during the registration process.

TANCET 2025 Exam Schedule

The TANCET 2025 examination will be conducted on March 22, 2025. As per the official schedule, the MCA exam will take place from 10 AM to noon, while the MBA exam will be held from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. According to the official website, the hall tickets will be available for downloading on March 8, 2025.

The examination serves as a crucial step for students seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in Tamil Nadu. For further updates and announcements, candidates should regularly visit the official website.

