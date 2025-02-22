UGC NET December 2024 Result Expected Today - Key Details & Qualifying Percentage

Summary According to the UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, NTA expects to release the results of the UGC NET December 2024 session by Saturday, i.e., February 22, 2025. Once the results are released, candidates can check their scores on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, using their application number and password.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the UGC NET December 2024 session by today. According to the UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, NTA expects to release the results by Saturday, i.e., February 22, 2025.

Once the results are released, candidates can check their scores on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, using their application number and password.

The UGC NET 2024 December session was conducted on multiple dates, namely January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025.

The UGC NET December 2024 results will be compiled based on the final answer key. Earlier, the provisional answer key was released on January 31, 2025, and candidates were given time until February 3, 2025, to raise objections. After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, subject matter experts will finalize the answer key, which will be used to evaluate the results.

UGC NET December 2024 Cut-off Criteria

The cut-off marks for UGC NET 2024 will be determined based on multiple factors, such as:

Exam difficulty level

Number of candidates appearing for the test

Previous year cut-off trends

Qualifying Marks

According to the official information bulletin, the minimum qualifying marks for the different categories are as follows:

General (Unreserved)/General (EWS) - 40% aggregate in both papers taken together

SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PwD/Third Gender - 35% aggregate in both papers taken together

Candidates are advised to stay updated with official notifications to know the exact result declaration time and further steps in the selection process.

The UGC NET exam is conducted twice a year, providing aspirants with opportunities to secure research fellowships and teaching positions.