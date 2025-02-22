SWAYAM July 2024 Semester Exam Results Out: Find Scorecard Download Link for 1589 Students

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results of the SWAYAM July 2024 Semester Examinations for 58 courses conducted in hybrid mode. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access their results on the official SWAYAM portal.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results of the SWAYAM July 2024 Semester Examinations for 58 courses conducted in hybrid mode. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access their results on the official SWAYAM portal.

According to the official notification, a total of 1,940 candidates registered for the hybrid mode exams, out of which 1,589 aspirants appeared. Meanwhile, across all formats, 64,877 candidates participated, with 63,288 appearing in CBT mode and 1,589 opting for the hybrid format.

How to Check SWAYAM July 2024 Results?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their SWAYAM July 2024 scorecard:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam. Click on the “Download Scorecard - SWAYAM July 2024” link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials (such as application number/email id and date of birth). Submit the details to view your scorecard. Download and print a copy for future reference.

The SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) initiative aims to provide online education opportunities for students across India. The July 2024 semester exams were held in two formats: Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and Hybrid mode (CBT + Paper-Pen).

The SWAYAM July 2024 Semester Exams took place on December 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2024, across 270 centers in 249 cities nationwide. The examination included a total of 517 papers, with English as the primary medium, except for language-specific subjects.

The results for 459 courses conducted in CBT mode were already published on January 17, 2025.

Candidates are advised to stay updated on the official website for any further notifications regarding the SWAYAM examinations.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.