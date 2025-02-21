CUET UG 2025

NTA to Begin CUET UG 2025 Registration - Know All Updates and Changes!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Feb 2025
16:09 PM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to commence the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 registration process soon.
CUET UG 2025 is a national-level selection procedure conducted by NTA for students willing to seek admission into undergraduate programmes across all Central Universities (CUs) and participating universities.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to commence the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 registration process soon. The official notification, which will include details about the exam schedule and application dates, is anticipated to be released shortly.

CUET UG 2025 is a national-level selection procedure conducted by NTA for students willing to seek admission into undergraduate programmes across all Central Universities (CUs) and participating universities for the academic year 2025-2026.

Once the registration link is activated, candidates can complete their applications through the official website by following a few simple steps.

  • Visit the official website once the registration link is live.
  • Click on the CUET UG 2025 application link on the homepage.
  • Complete the registration to generate login credentials.
  • Fill in the application form with the required details and pay the registration fee.
  • Verify and submit the form before the deadline.
  • Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced significant reforms for CUET UG 2025 to streamline the examination process and enhance accessibility for students nationwide.

Unlike previous years’ hybrid model, CUET UG 2025 will be conducted entirely in a computer-based format. The number of subjects has been reduced from 63 to 37. Admissions for the discontinued subjects will now be based on General Aptitude Test (GAT) scores.

Every exam will have a fixed duration of 60 minutes, ensuring uniformity across subjects.

Each test will consist of 50 compulsory questions, eliminating the option to skip or choose among questions. Candidates can now opt for subjects they did not study in Class 12, allowing interdisciplinary learning and broader academic opportunities.

With these significant changes, candidates should stay updated on official announcements regarding registration timelines and further details.

Last updated on 21 Feb 2025
16:10 PM
CUET UG 2025 Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate National Testing Agency (NTA)
