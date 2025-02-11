St. Xavier’s University

Xaviesta 2025 – The Grand Annual Fest of Xavier Business School Concludes with Enthusiasm and Fervor

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
16:46 PM

St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata

Summary
The fest, which has grown to become one of the most sought-after events among B-schools, was themed “Trinity of Tales,” symbolizing a vibrant confluence of business acumen, cultural expression, and sporting spirit
"The Waves in the Town", a popular band, set the stage ablaze on Day One, captivating the audience with their dynamic music

Xavier Business School (XBS), St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, successfully hosted the third edition of its flagship annual fest, Xaviesta 2025, on January 31 and February 1, 2025. The fest, which has grown to become one of the most sought-after events among B-schools, was themed “Trinity of Tales,” symbolizing a vibrant confluence of business acumen, cultural expression, and sporting spirit.

The grand inaugural ceremony was graced by Mr. Noomi Mehta, Chairman of Selvel One Group, as the Chief Guest. In his address, Mr. Mehta inspired the young and aspiring business leaders with his insights on innovation, resilience, and leadership in the evolving corporate landscape. His presence added immense value to the occasion, setting the tone for an engaging and high-energy fest.

Over two action-packed days, Xaviesta 2025 saw 45 colleges and universities from across West Bengal and beyond competing in a diverse range of events, with 400+ students showcasing their talent, intellect, and competitive spirit across 20+ events. The fest was a perfect blend of business-oriented challenges, cultural extravaganzas, and high-octane sporting events, creating an inclusive platform for students to network, learn, and excel.

Highlights of Xaviesta 2025:

  • Business Events: Participants engaged in stimulating competitions such as Business Plan contests, Mock IPOs, Case Study Analysis, and Marketing Simulation Games, testing their analytical and decision-making skills in real-world business scenarios.

  • Cultural Showcases: The fest witnessed a spectacular display of talent through music, dance, drama, and fashion shows, capturing the artistic essence of the students.

  • Sports Competitions: A thrilling mix of football, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, cricket, darts, carrom Tug of War and chess brought out the sporting prowess of the participants, fostering teamwork and determination.

In addition to the competitive events, the fest was further elevated by electrifying performances and entertainment acts. "The Waves in the Town", a popular band, set the stage ablaze on Day One, captivating the audience with their dynamic music. The grand finale on Day Two saw an exhilarating performance by DJ Nilashree, who ensured that the fest ended on a high note with an unforgettable musical experience.

With yet another successful edition, Xaviesta continues to evolve as one of the premier student-driven fests, fostering a spirit of excellence, camaraderie, and experiential learning. This year’s edition reaffirmed the fest’s reputation as a hub for young talent, creativity, and business leadership.

The organizing team, faculty, and student coordinators worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless and engaging experience for all participants.

XBS looks forward to making the next edition of Xaviesta even bigger and better, continuing its tradition of excellence and innovation.

Last updated on 11 Feb 2025
16:48 PM
St. Xavier’s University Annual fest
