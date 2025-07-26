NTA To Close NTET Answer Key 2025 Challenge Window Today! Read Details Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the National Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 and wish to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/ NTA had conducted the NTET 2025 exam on July 17, 2025 in computer-based test (CBT) mode

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the window to challenge the provisional answer key of NTET 2025 today, July 26, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the National Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 and wish to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/.

As per the schedule, the answer key challenge link to submit objections will close at 11:50 PM on July 26, 2025. To challenge the answer key, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

The NTA had conducted the NTET 2025 exam on July 17, 2025 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

NTET Answer Key 2025: Steps to challenge

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/ On the home page, click on the link titled ‘Click Here For Answer Key Challenge’ Enter the credentials to log in, and submit Click the 'View/Challenge Answer Key' button Challenge the answer key as desired, and submit the supporting document Make the fee payment Submit and download the confirmation page Keep a printout of the same for future use