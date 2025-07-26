UPSC 2025

Union Public Service Commission Releases UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2025- Link to Download Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jul 2025
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for the CAPF ACs Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website- upsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the exam will be held on August 3, in two shifts. The General Ability and Intelligence (Objective) paper will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 noon, and the General Studies, Essay & Comprehension (Conventional) paper will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 357 Assistant Commandants (ACs) vacancies at the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

BSF: 24 vacancies

CRPF: 204 vacancies

CISF: 92 vacancies

ITBP: 4 vacancies

SSB: 33 vacancies

UPSC CAPF ACs Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

UPSC CAPF ACs Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in
  2. Open the what's new section
  3. Tap on the CAPF ACs admit card download link
  4. Provide the requested information on the login window
  5. Submit and download the admit card
Last updated on 26 Jul 2025
UPSC 2025 UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Admit Card
