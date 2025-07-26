IBPS SO

IBPS PO, SO Exam 2025: Notice Regarding Registration, Application Edit Window Issued! Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jul 2025
19:45 PM

File Image

Summary
The institute has suggested the candidates, to apply before the extended deadline i.e. July 28
In a separate notice, IBPS said PO and SO exam candidates will get a two-day window to edit their forms after the application process is over

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) issued important notices to candidates regarding Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment examinations, 2025 at ibps.in.

The institute has suggested the candidates, to apply before the extended deadline i.e. July 28 and make payment much before the last date to avoid any server load issues. It must be noted that IBPS is conducting these two recruitment examinations for over 6,000 vacancies (5208 Probationary Officers and 1007 Specialist Officer vacancies).

In a separate notice, IBPS said PO and SO exam candidates will get a two-day window to edit their forms after the application process is over. The window will open on July 31 and close on August 1.

“A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit the modified/ corrected application only once during the ‘Edit Window to Modify/ Correct Application Form’ i.e. no update will be allowed in case a candidate makes a mistake in the updated application. Before submission of the corrected application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form.”

The application form correction fee for IBPS PO and SO 2025 is Rs 200 for candidates of all categories and it is non-refundable. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 26 Jul 2025
19:45 PM
IBPS SO IBPS PO
