Loreto College UN MUN Cell Hosts British Envoy in First Diplomatic Engagement Series Talk

Summary The Loreto College UN MUN Cell kicked off its Diplomatic Engagement Series on a high note with a compelling session featuring Dr Andrew Fleming, the British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India. Originally envisioned as a lecture on “Traditional Ties, Modern Tools: Reshaping Diplomacy,” the event transformed into a powerful panel-style dialogue, putting students at the heart of the conversation.

The Loreto College UN MUN Cell kicked off its Diplomatic Engagement Series on a high note with a compelling session featuring Dr Andrew Fleming, the British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, on July 18, 2025. Originally envisioned as a lecture on “Traditional Ties, Modern Tools: Reshaping Diplomacy,” the event transformed into a powerful panel-style dialogue, putting students at the heart of the conversation.

Breaking away from a formal speech format, Dr Fleming invited four Loreto students to join him on stage as panellists. This refreshing format enabled students to express their views on key global concerns such as women’s rights, education, and the environment. For many, it was their first experience on a public panel, and they embraced the opportunity with confidence and thoughtfulness.

Dr Fleming brought in vivid anecdotes from his diplomatic career, offering real-world perspectives that highlighted the value of cultural sensitivity and people-driven diplomacy. His informal and interactive style encouraged students to think critically and engage in meaningful discourse beyond textbook learning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The session also included students from Shri Shikshayatan College, St Xavier’s College, Rani Birla Girls’ College, and Scottish Church College, fostering an atmosphere of intercollegiate exchange. Post-discussion, Dr Fleming mingled with students and faculty, diving into casual yet impactful conversations on sports culture, gender disparities, and more—emphasising how diplomacy thrives both inside and outside formal settings.

The event marked a successful beginning to the Loreto MUN Cell’s new initiative, underlining its commitment to shaping globally aware, articulate, and empathetic young diplomats of tomorrow.