SBI PO

State Bank of India Releases SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 at sbi.co.in- Direct Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jul 2025
18:27 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who will be appearing for the Probationary Officers (PO) prelims exam can download their exam call letters from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
As per the schedule, the SBI PO prelims exam will be conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025

The State Bank of India issued the admit card for the SBI PO prelims examination 2025 on Friday, July 25, 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the Probationary Officers (PO) prelims exam can download their exam call letters from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

As per the schedule, the SBI PO prelims exam will be conducted on August 2, August 4 and August 5, 2025. The results will be declared in August/September. Candidates will be able to download the admit card till August 5, 2025.

Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the SBI PO mains exam 2025 which will be conducted in September. The admit cards for the mains exam will be released on the official website in August or September.

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

2. On the home page, click on the careers tab, and then on the current openings section

3. Click on the link to download the SBI Probationary Officers Prelims Admit Card

4. Enter your details to log in, and submit

5. Check the admit card displayed on the screen

6. Download and keep a printout for further use

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 25 Jul 2025
18:28 PM
SBI PO State Bank of India Admit Card
