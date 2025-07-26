SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam Result 2024 OUT at ssc.gov.in- 272 Candidates Qualify

Summary Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website at ssc.gov.in A total of 1736 candidates submitted their Option-cum Preference online, and were considered for further selection process

The Staff Selection Commission published the final exam results of Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2024. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website at ssc.gov.in.

A total of 272 candidates have provisionally qualified for appointment to various posts in different Ministry/ Departments/ Offices. A total of 1736 candidates submitted their Option-cum Preference online, and were considered for further selection process.

The official notice reads, “Allocation of Posts and Departments to the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I & Paper-II and the preference of Posts/ Departments submitted by them online.”

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the final result will now go through the Document Verification and Appointment formalities which will be undertaken by the Allocated Department.

SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2024: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.