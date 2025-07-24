college events

AI for Healthcare Excellence: ATAL FDP at Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Posted on 24 Jul 2025
Supreme Knowledge Foundation

The Third AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “AI for Healthcare Excellence: Innovations, Challenges and Future Trends” was successfully organized by the Supreme Institute of Management and Technology (SIMT), under the aegis of Supreme Knowledge Foundation(SKF), from July 7–12, 2025. The Digital media partner of the event was The Telegraph Online Edugraph.

This 6-day interdisciplinary FDP brought together faculty, researchers, and professionals from 10+ reputed institutions across disciplines, fostering knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation in the intersection of AI and healthcare.

The program was inaugurated on July 7, 2025, in the gracious presence of Dr. Jaya Prakash, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, as the Guest of Honour. His inaugural talk titled "Impact of AI in Disease Diagnosis" provided a powerful introduction to the transformative potential of AI in modern healthcare, especially in early disease detection and predictive diagnostics. The inauguration session was attended by the teaching staff, members of the institute, and external faculty participants. The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and the watering of a plant, symbolizing knowledge, growth, and sustainability.

The guest of honour was felicitated by Dr. Souma Guha Mallick, Director & Vice-Chairman, SKF and Mrs. Debeshi Guha Mallick, Vice-President, SKF. Welcome addresses were delivered by Prof. (Dr.) Dhrubasish Sarkar, Principal(SIMT) and Department Chair of CSE, IT Studies and ECE, SKF and Prof. (Dr.) Tripti Guin Biswas, Principal(SKFGI) and Chief Administrative Officer, SKF and Prof Ramakanta Patra, Professor & Dean, Department of Business Administration Studies, SKF along with the FDP Coordinator Dr. Mausumi Adhya and Co-coordinator Dr. Uttara Basu.

Throughout the six-day event, participants engaged with renowned experts from academia and industry:

  • Dr. Jaya Prakash (IISc Bangalore) – Impact of AI in Disease Diagnosis
  • Prof. (Dr.) Jaya Bandyopadhyay (MAKAUT) - AI's integration in pharmacy
  • Dr. Sudipto Saha (Bose Institute) – AI in disease treatment
  • Dr. Aniruddha Sinha (TCS Research) – AI in medical surgeries
  • Dr. Tanushyam Chattopadhyay (Sirius Digitech) – AI in ICUs
  • Dr. Chittabrata Mal (MAKAUT) – AI in telehealth & bioinformatics research
  • Dr. Sujoy Kar (Apollo Hospitals) - AI-Driven Telehealth
  • Dr. Debdoot Sheet (IIT Kharagpur) – AI in oncology
  • Prof. (Dr.) Manjari Gupta (BHU) – AI in bio-retina and neurological diagnostics
  • Mr. Debapriyay Mukhopadhyay (Vehere) – AI in mental health
  • Dr. Aishee Pal (AIIMS New Delhi) – AI in Assisted Reproductive Technologies
  • Ms. Sumaiya Noor (Mpowa) - AI in HealthTech

A special educational visit to AIIMS Kalyani on July 11 provided valuable real-world exposure to AI-integrated hospital systems, guided by Dr. Vishnu Sunil, Assistant Medical Superintendent.

Interactive elements included practical sessions (e.g., blood pressure monitoring, programming), reflective journaling, and article discussions on key research papers exploring AI in clinical diagnostics, ART, oncology, and personalized care.

During the valedictory session, the achievements of two outstanding students of SKF were also celebrated:

1. Rajdeep Saha (B.Tech ECE, 2025) – selected as Project Associate, BEES Lab, IISc Bangalore

2. Maumita Das (B.Tech CSE, 2025) – selected for Ph.D. in Cyber-Physical Systems, IIT Guwahati

With enthusiastic participation from faculty across disciplines, this FDP created a vibrant, interdisciplinary platform to discuss the future of AI-driven healthcare innovation.

