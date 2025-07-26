Indian Army
Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 Declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in- Direct Link Here
Posted on 26 Jul 2025
19:08 PM
The Indian Army issued the results of Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for Agniveer recruitment 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination will now be able to check and download their results on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
As per the schedule, Indian Army conducted the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for Agniveer recruitment 2025 from June 30 to July 10, 2025. The CEE was held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese.
