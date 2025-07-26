Indian Army

Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 Declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in- Direct Link Here

Posted on 26 Jul 2025
19:08 PM

File Image

As per the schedule, Indian Army conducted the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for Agniveer recruitment 2025 from June 30 to July 10, 2025

The Indian Army issued the results of Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for Agniveer recruitment 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination will now be able to check and download their results on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

As per the schedule, Indian Army conducted the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for Agniveer recruitment 2025 from June 30 to July 10, 2025. The CEE was held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese.

Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment at joinindianarmy.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025
  3. Enter the credentials to log in, and submit
  4. Your Agniveer result 2025 will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference

Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 26 Jul 2025
19:10 PM
Indian Army Results out Agniveer
