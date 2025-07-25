Sister Nivedita University

Salesforce partners with Eastern India’s leading university to revolutionise higher education

ABP Digital Brand Hub
ABP Digital Brand Hub
Posted on 25 Jul 2025
11:36 AM

Source: Sister Nivedita University

Summary
The curriculum will span across disciplines such as engineering, management, media, and agriculture.
Initially targeting 1,000 students, the programme aims to build a digitally fluent, job-ready workforce, directly addressing the skills gap often cited by industry leaders.

In a landmark move set to redefine higher education in Eastern India, Sister Nivedita University (SNU) has entered into a strategic partnership with global cloud technology giant Salesforce, becoming the first private university in the region to integrate Salesforce learning directly into its academic curriculum. The official collaboration was announced during a press briefing at ITC Royal Bengal.

This initiative marks a transformative shift in how universities prepare students for the demands of the modern workforce. At the briefing, Mr. Sanku Bose, Group CEO of Techno India Group and Dean of the School of Engineering at SNU, stressed the urgent need for academic reform. “The traditional curriculum is no longer enough. Our commitment to innovation means constantly aligning our education with what the industry truly needs. Staying ahead of the curve is in SNU’s DNA,” he said.

Representing Salesforce, Mr. Kamal Kanth, Vice President, elaborated on the scope of the partnership, “This collaboration is built to provide students with world-class skills in CRM and AI through a tailored curriculum that integrates Salesforce’s ecosystem — including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Agentforce.”

The curriculum will span across disciplines such as engineering, management, media, and agriculture. Students will benefit from hands-on labs, guided projects, and interactive modules delivered through Salesforce’s Trailhead platform, ensuring real-time application of knowledge in a professional context.

Initially targeting 1,000 students, the programme aims to build a digitally fluent, job-ready workforce, directly addressing the skills gap often cited by industry leaders.

By integrating Salesforce technologies into its core academic structure, SNU is setting a precedent for educational institutions across the region, offering students a competitive edge in today’s dynamic job market and positioning itself as a leader in future-focused education.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Sister Nivedita University by ABP Digital Brand Hub.

Last updated on 25 Jul 2025
11:36 AM
Sister Nivedita University Education University Eastern India Industry
Similar stories
college events

AI for Healthcare Excellence: ATAL FDP at Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Sri Sri Academy

Sri Sri Academy’s Career Fair 2025 Empowers 1000+ Students with Global Career Insig. . .

NIPS
NIPS

A world-class institution, rooted in India, leading the world in hospitality

Seminar

DPS Megacity To Hold Econclave 2025- Navigating India's Socio‐Economic Crossroads

Read Next
NEET UG 2025

AIIMS Issues Reporting Guidelines Ahead of NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

SSC 2025

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Cancelled! Rescheduling in Progress; Check Notice

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Round 1 - Over 43000 Students Opt for Upgradation; Window to Close Today

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: Results of 76 MP Candidates Updated, Registration for Counselling Begin. . .

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Download Steps and Instructions by NTA

TS ECET 2025

TSCHE Begins TS ECET 2025 Spot Round Registration at tgecetd.nic.in- Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality