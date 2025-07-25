Salesforce partners with Eastern India’s leading university to revolutionise higher education

Summary The curriculum will span across disciplines such as engineering, management, media, and agriculture. Initially targeting 1,000 students, the programme aims to build a digitally fluent, job-ready workforce, directly addressing the skills gap often cited by industry leaders.

In a landmark move set to redefine higher education in Eastern India, Sister Nivedita University (SNU) has entered into a strategic partnership with global cloud technology giant Salesforce, becoming the first private university in the region to integrate Salesforce learning directly into its academic curriculum. The official collaboration was announced during a press briefing at ITC Royal Bengal.

This initiative marks a transformative shift in how universities prepare students for the demands of the modern workforce. At the briefing, Mr. Sanku Bose, Group CEO of Techno India Group and Dean of the School of Engineering at SNU, stressed the urgent need for academic reform. “The traditional curriculum is no longer enough. Our commitment to innovation means constantly aligning our education with what the industry truly needs. Staying ahead of the curve is in SNU’s DNA,” he said.

Representing Salesforce, Mr. Kamal Kanth, Vice President, elaborated on the scope of the partnership, “This collaboration is built to provide students with world-class skills in CRM and AI through a tailored curriculum that integrates Salesforce’s ecosystem — including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Agentforce.”

The curriculum will span across disciplines such as engineering, management, media, and agriculture. Students will benefit from hands-on labs, guided projects, and interactive modules delivered through Salesforce’s Trailhead platform, ensuring real-time application of knowledge in a professional context.

Initially targeting 1,000 students, the programme aims to build a digitally fluent, job-ready workforce, directly addressing the skills gap often cited by industry leaders.

By integrating Salesforce technologies into its core academic structure, SNU is setting a precedent for educational institutions across the region, offering students a competitive edge in today’s dynamic job market and positioning itself as a leader in future-focused education.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Sister Nivedita University by ABP Digital Brand Hub.