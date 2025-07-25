Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

IIFT Kolkata Campus Celebrates Foundation Day, Honouring Legacy and Aspiration

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jul 2025
12:47 PM

IIFT Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The event marked two decades of institutional growth, academic resilience, and contribution to global trade policy and education
The celebration featured a vibrant cultural programme with student performances in music, dance, and poetry

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), a premier institute under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, celebrated the 20th Foundation Day of its Kolkata campus on July 16, 2025. The event marked two decades of institutional growth, academic resilience, and contribution to global trade policy and education.

Prof. Dr. Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Vice Chancellor, IIFT, extended his greetings on the occasion and commended the Kolkata campus for its role in strengthening IIFT’s national presence and vision for trade capacity-building.

Prof. Dr. K. Rangarajan, Head of Campus, delivered the welcome address, recalling the initial years of “accommodation and adaptation.” He emphasized IIFT Kolkata’s ability to navigate uncertainty and build a robust academic identity. Highlighting the successful hosting of the prestigious INDAM conference, he noted, “It’s not about what has been achieved, but what more can be achieved.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior faculty members spoke about the campus’s evolution, faculty contributions to trade policy, and the values that have sustained the institute over two decades.

The celebration featured a vibrant cultural programme with student performances in music, dance, and poetry. A special highlight was the set of performances by the differently abled children from Noble Mission, an invited NGO, whose expressive singing, poetry, and dance won heartfelt appreciation from all.

Last updated on 25 Jul 2025
12:48 PM
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Similar stories
Loreto College

Loreto College UN MUN Cell Hosts British Envoy in First Diplomatic Engagement Series . . .

Sister Nivedita University

Salesforce partners with Eastern India’s leading university to revolutionise higher. . .

college events

AI for Healthcare Excellence: ATAL FDP at Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Sri Sri Academy

Sri Sri Academy’s Career Fair 2025 Empowers 1000+ Students with Global Career Insig. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Loreto College

Loreto College UN MUN Cell Hosts British Envoy in First Diplomatic Engagement Series . . .

UPSC

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main 2025 Result OUT at upsc.gov.in- 296 Candidates Quali. . .

BPSC

Bihar Public Service Commission Releases Fresh Exam Calendar! BPSC Integrated 71st CC. . .

MHT CET

State Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra Issues MHT CET 2025 Final Merit List- Direct . . .

Indian Army

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in- Read Details Here

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Round 2 Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List Out; Allotment Result Soon

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality