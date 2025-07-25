IIFT Kolkata Campus Celebrates Foundation Day, Honouring Legacy and Aspiration

Summary The event marked two decades of institutional growth, academic resilience, and contribution to global trade policy and education The celebration featured a vibrant cultural programme with student performances in music, dance, and poetry

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), a premier institute under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, celebrated the 20th Foundation Day of its Kolkata campus on July 16, 2025. The event marked two decades of institutional growth, academic resilience, and contribution to global trade policy and education.

Prof. Dr. Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Vice Chancellor, IIFT, extended his greetings on the occasion and commended the Kolkata campus for its role in strengthening IIFT’s national presence and vision for trade capacity-building.

Prof. Dr. K. Rangarajan, Head of Campus, delivered the welcome address, recalling the initial years of “accommodation and adaptation.” He emphasized IIFT Kolkata’s ability to navigate uncertainty and build a robust academic identity. Highlighting the successful hosting of the prestigious INDAM conference, he noted, “It’s not about what has been achieved, but what more can be achieved.”

Senior faculty members spoke about the campus’s evolution, faculty contributions to trade policy, and the values that have sustained the institute over two decades.

The celebration featured a vibrant cultural programme with student performances in music, dance, and poetry. A special highlight was the set of performances by the differently abled children from Noble Mission, an invited NGO, whose expressive singing, poetry, and dance won heartfelt appreciation from all.