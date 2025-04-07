Xavier Business School Inaugurates 10-Day Management Development Programme for GRSE Executives

Summary The program, exclusively designed for executives of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), aims to enhance leadership, strategic thinking, and interpersonal skills essential for corporate success Xavier Business School has been awarded the prestigious NBA (National Board of Accreditation) Accreditation last week, a testament to the institute’s commitment to academic excellence and global standards in management education

Xavier Business School (XBS), St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, inaugurated its 10-Day Management Development Programme (MDP) – "Campus to Corporate" today. The program, exclusively designed for executives of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), aims to enhance leadership, strategic thinking, and interpersonal skills essential for corporate success.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries from St. Xavier’s University, senior executives from GRSE, faculty members, and participants. Addressing the gathering, Rev. Dr. John Felix Raj, S.J., Vice-Chancellor of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, emphasized the importance of continuous learning and upskilling in today’s dynamic corporate landscape. (Prof.) Dr. Sitangshu Khatua, Dean of XBS, highlighted the structured approach of the MDP, focusing on real-world business challenges and solutions.

The program features expert-led sessions on self-awareness, leadership, strategic decision-making, financial acumen, and team collaboration, among others. The MDP will continue until April 10, 2025, fostering industry-academia collaboration and contributing to professional excellence.

Xavier Business School has been awarded the prestigious NBA (National Board of Accreditation) Accreditation last week, a testament to the institute’s commitment to academic excellence and global standards in management education.