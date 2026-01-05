National Entrance Screening Test (NEST)

NEST 2026 Registration Begins Today at nestexam.in; Exam Scheduled for June 6

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Jan 2026
15:46 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can apply online by submitting the application form on the official website, nestexam.in, till April 6, 2026
According to the official schedule, the NEST 2026 examination will be conducted on June 6, from 2 pm to 5 pm, across 140 examination centres nationwide

The registration process for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2026 has begun today, January 5. Eligible candidates can apply online by submitting the application form on the official website, nestexam.in, till April 6, 2026.

According to the official schedule, the NEST 2026 examination will be conducted on June 6, from 2 pm to 5 pm, across 140 examination centres nationwide. The last date to pay the application fee is April 12, 2026, up to 11:30 pm, while the admit cards will be released on May 15, 2026.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2024 or 2025 with at least 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for SC/ST candidates) are eligible to apply. Students appearing for the Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2026 can also register for the test.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NEST exam is conducted for admission to the five-year integrated MSc programmes in physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics offered by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) and the University of Mumbai – Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-CEBS).

A total of 261 seats are available through NEST 2026, including 202 seats at NISER and 59 seats at UM-CEBS.

NEST 2026 Application: Steps to Register

  • Visit the official website at nestexam.in
  • Click on the “NEST Registration 2026” link
  • Fill in the application form with the required details
  • Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria and deadlines before applying, and regularly visit the official website for further updates.

Last updated on 05 Jan 2026
15:46 PM
National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) NEST 2025 application open
Similar stories
Bihar STET

Bihar STET Result 2025 Out Now - Check Direct Link and Qualifying Details

Kerala government

CEE, Kerala Postpones KMAT 2026 Exam to February 22; Registration Deadline Extended

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Postpones JAM 2026 Admit Card Release; Exam Scheduled for February 15

State Bank of India

SBI Extends SCO Recruitment 2025 Deadline Again, Apply By January 10

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar STET

Bihar STET Result 2025 Out Now - Check Direct Link and Qualifying Details

Kerala government

CEE, Kerala Postpones KMAT 2026 Exam to February 22; Registration Deadline Extended

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Postpones JAM 2026 Admit Card Release; Exam Scheduled for February 15

State Bank of India

SBI Extends SCO Recruitment 2025 Deadline Again, Apply By January 10

NEET counselling

CEE, Kerala Begins NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration; Seat Allotment on J. . .

Haryana TET registration

HTET 2025 Application Deadline Extended, Last Day to Edit Forms Today

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality