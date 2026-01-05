NEST 2026 Registration Begins Today at nestexam.in; Exam Scheduled for June 6

Summary Eligible candidates can apply online by submitting the application form on the official website, nestexam.in, till April 6, 2026 According to the official schedule, the NEST 2026 examination will be conducted on June 6, from 2 pm to 5 pm, across 140 examination centres nationwide

The registration process for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2026 has begun today, January 5. Eligible candidates can apply online by submitting the application form on the official website, nestexam.in, till April 6, 2026.

According to the official schedule, the NEST 2026 examination will be conducted on June 6, from 2 pm to 5 pm, across 140 examination centres nationwide. The last date to pay the application fee is April 12, 2026, up to 11:30 pm, while the admit cards will be released on May 15, 2026.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2024 or 2025 with at least 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for SC/ST candidates) are eligible to apply. Students appearing for the Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2026 can also register for the test.

The NEST exam is conducted for admission to the five-year integrated MSc programmes in physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics offered by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) and the University of Mumbai – Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-CEBS).

A total of 261 seats are available through NEST 2026, including 202 seats at NISER and 59 seats at UM-CEBS.

NEST 2026 Application: Steps to Register

Visit the official website at nestexam.in

Click on the “NEST Registration 2026” link

Fill in the application form with the required details

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria and deadlines before applying, and regularly visit the official website for further updates.