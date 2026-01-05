IIT Bombay Postpones JAM 2026 Admit Card Release; Exam Scheduled for February 15

Summary Candidates can access their JAM 2026 admit cards through the official website, joaps.iitb.ac.in, using their application number and password JAM 2026 is conducted for admission to MSc, MSc-PhD dual degree programmes at IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IISc Bangalore, and IIITs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has postponed the release of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 admit card. The revised date for downloading the hall ticket will be announced by the institute shortly. Candidates can access their JAM 2026 admit cards through the official website, joaps.iitb.ac.in, using their application number and password.

JAM 2026 is conducted for admission to MSc, MSc-PhD dual degree programmes at IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IISc Bangalore, and IIITs.

The computer-based JAM 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on February 15, 2026, in two shifts:

Morning session: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Afternoon session: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

The results for JAM 2026 will be declared on March 20, 2026, and will be used for admissions to Master of Science programmes across participating institutions. The JAM 2026 question paper will carry 100 marks, comprising 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official JAM portal for updates on admit card release and other exam-related notifications.