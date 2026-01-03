Future Institute of Engineering and Management

Flames ’25 Lights Up FIEM with Three Days of Unstoppable Cultural Brilliance

Posted on 03 Jan 2026
13:14 PM
Flames’25 emerged as a grand celebration of creativity, passion, and performance at the Future Institute of Engineering and Management (FIEM), leaving the campus vibrant with artistic energy and youthful spirit. Organised by Culrav, the official Cultural Club of FIEM, the three-day cultural extravaganza transformed the Main Auditorium and the FIEM Basketball Ground into dynamic spaces where talent found its voice and creativity took centre stage.

At the heart of Flames’25 was an impressive lineup of thoughtfully curated competitions that went beyond rivalry to become platforms of self-expression. Act-O-Mania set the tone with powerful solo theatre performances, where participants mesmerised audiences through expressive storytelling, intense emotions, and commanding stage presence.

The auditorium then resonated with melodies during the Solo Vocals competition, as singers delivered performances ranging from soulful renditions to high-energy numbers, each reflecting a unique musical journey.

Battle Symphony emerged as one of the most electrifying segments of the fest. Competing bands turned the stage into a sonic battleground, blending rhythm, harmony, and raw power to captivate the crowd. Dance forms took centre stage in GhunGrooves, where group dance teams impressed with seamless coordination, dynamic formations, and infectious enthusiasm, while Beat & Blaze showcased solo western dancers who stunned audiences with precision, energy, and individuality.

Rooted in tradition, Natyashree brought a cultural depth to Flames’25, as classical and semi-classical dancers blended grace, expression, and heritage into spellbinding performances. Visual creativity flourished in Mosaic Minds, where sketching, painting, mandala art, and watercolours added colour and quiet intensity to the festival, proving that art speaks even in silence.

Fashion met confidence at Rampage, with participants owning the runway through bold themes, expressive styling, and strong personal statements. Meanwhile, Picturesque highlighted the storytellers behind the lens, capturing fleeting emotions and iconic moments that defined the fest.

Beyond competitions, Flames’25 soared to new heights with stellar musical performances. The Folk Diaryz enthralled the audience with soulful melodies infused with cultural storytelling, creating an atmosphere of shared emotion and connection. In contrast, The TRAP delivered a high-voltage performance that sent waves of excitement across the campus, uniting students in rhythm, sound, and celebration.

More than just a cultural fest, Flames’25 stood as a reflection of FIEM’s vibrant student community—where teamwork, dedication, and creative excellence converge. As the curtains closed, the festival left behind memories of a campus alive with colour, sound, and unity, reaffirming Flames’25 as a defining chapter in FIEM’s cultural legacy.

Future Institute of Engineering and Management Cultural Fest
