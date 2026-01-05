CEE, Kerala Postpones KMAT 2026 Exam to February 22; Registration Deadline Extended

Summary Along with this, the last date for KMAT 2026 registration has been extended to February 5, 2026, till 4 pm The KMAT 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across all districts in Kerala

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has postponed the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 MBA entrance exam to February 22, 2026. Along with this, the last date for KMAT 2026 registration has been extended to February 5, 2026, till 4 pm. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KMAT 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across all districts in Kerala. The exam will have a duration of 3 hours and will comprise 180 objective-type questions, each carrying 4 marks.

The application fee for KMAT 2026 is:

General and SEBC candidates: Rs 1,000

SC candidates: Rs 500

ST candidates: Exempted from paying the fee

To be eligible for MBA admission in various universities, affiliated colleges, and autonomous management institutes in Kerala, candidates must secure the following minimum marks:

General and SEBC: 10% of total marks (72 out of 720)

SC, ST, PD: 7.5% of total marks (54 out of 720)

Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the extended deadline and prepare for the revised exam date.