Bihar STET Result 2025 Out Now - Check Direct Link and Qualifying Details

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 results today, January 5, 2026. The results have been released for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 results today, January 5, 2026. The results have been released for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who appeared for the examination between October 14 and November 16 can now check and download their results from the official website at bsebstet.com.

As many as 4,42,214 candidates appeared for the Bihar STET 2025, with 2,46,415 candidates taking Paper 1 and 1,95,799 candidates appearing for Paper 2. Of the total examinees, 2,56,301 candidates qualified the exam, including 1,04,167 women and 1,52,134 men, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 57.96%.

The Bihar STET 2025 examination was conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers in secondary and higher secondary schools. Paper 1 of the examination is meant for candidates seeking teaching positions in Classes 9 and 10, while Paper 2 is conducted for recruitment to Classes 11 and 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

To qualify for the Bihar STET 2025, candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the board. General category candidates are required to score at least 50 per cent. For candidates belonging to the Backward Classes (BC), the qualifying percentage has been fixed at 45.5 per cent. Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates need to obtain a minimum of 42.5 per cent, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability, and Women candidates are required to score at least 40 per cent to clear the examination.

Candidates can access their Bihar STET 2025 results by visiting the official website and logging in with their registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. Once logged in, the result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download their scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

The Bihar STET 2025 examination consisted of multiple-choice questions, and there was no negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates who successfully qualify for the Teacher Eligibility Test will be issued a passing certificate by the board. Notably, the STET qualifying certificate will remain valid for a lifetime, enabling candidates to apply for teaching positions as and when recruitment notifications are issued.

Find the direct download link here.