Narayana School

Narayana School Maheshtala Hosts SDG-Themed Biennial Sports Meet 2025–26

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2026
13:35 PM

Narayana School Maheshtala

Summary
The meet, themed “Heal the World,” stood as a celebration of sporting excellence, sustainability, and collective responsibility
Students from Nursery to Class XI participated in a wide array of sporting events designed to promote physical fitness, discipline, and teamwork

"Narayana School Maheshtala successfully hosted its Biennial Sports Meet 2025–26, a vibrant and thoughtfully curated event that seamlessly blended the global vision of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with the warmth and festive spirit of Christmas. The meet, themed “Heal the World,” stood as a celebration of sporting excellence, sustainability, and collective responsibility.

The programme commenced at 9:30 a.m. with great enthusiasm. The school was honoured to welcome Arnab Nandi, renowned cricketer and coach, as the Chief Guest. Following a graceful welcome by the Head Girl and Head Boy, the Principal, Vishwanath Pandey, felicitated the Chief Guest and lit the ceremonial torch. A spectacular torch relay and symbolic balloon release marked the official opening, reflecting the institution’s commitment to hope, unity, and global well-being.

Students from Nursery to Class XI participated in a wide array of sporting events designed to promote physical fitness, discipline, and teamwork. The youngest learners, from Nursery to PP2, charmed the audience with Christmas-themed novelty races such as “Elves at Work” and “Dashing Reindeers,” followed by a delightful Carols Mashup performance.

Track events including 80-metre, 100-metre, and 200-metre sprints, along with 4×100-metre relays, showcased the speed, stamina, and competitive spirit of the senior students. The meet also featured a disciplined March Past and Oath-Taking Ceremony, alongside impressive Yoga and Karate demonstrations, underscoring the SDG focus on health, balance, and self-discipline.

Emphasising inclusivity and community bonding, the event hosted several participatory activities such as the Parents’ Crab Race, an energetic Teachers vs Students Tug-of-War, and special races for the support staff. These events fostered camaraderie and strengthened intergenerational connections within the school community.

Excellence was recognised through prize distribution ceremonies held throughout the day, honouring achievements across all age groups. The programme concluded with the National Anthem, reaffirming the school’s mission to nurture resilient, socially responsible learners prepared to contribute positively to a sustainable future.

Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, Principal Vishwanath Pandey stated, “Having a sporting icon like Arnab Nandi inspired our students to strive for excellence. By linking our sports meet with the SDGs and the spirit of Christmas, we reminded our community that physical strength and moral responsibility go hand in hand.

Last updated on 02 Jan 2026
13:36 PM
Narayana School sports day
