SBI Extends SCO Recruitment 2025 Deadline Again, Apply By January 10
Posted on 05 Jan 2026
16:09 PM
The State Bank of India (SBI) has once again extended the last date to apply for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) Recruitment 2025. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications online till January 10, 2025 through the official website, sbi.co.in.
This marks the second extension of the registration date, as the previous deadline was January 5, 2026.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 996 vacancies, including:
SBI SCO Registration 2025: Steps to Apply
Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the extended deadline to avoid missing the opportunity.
