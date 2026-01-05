State Bank of India

SBI Extends SCO Recruitment 2025 Deadline Again, Apply By January 10

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can now submit their applications online till January 10, 2025 through the official website, sbi.co.in
The application fee is ?750 for UR/EWS/OBC category candidates. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from paying the fee

The State Bank of India (SBI) has once again extended the last date to apply for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) Recruitment 2025. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications online till January 10, 2025 through the official website, sbi.co.in.

This marks the second extension of the registration date, as the previous deadline was January 5, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 996 vacancies, including:

  • 506 posts for VP Wealth (SRM)
  • 206 posts for AVP Wealth (RM)
  • 284 posts for Customer Relationship Executive

SBI SCO Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in
  2. Click on the Careers link on the homepage
  3. Open the SBI SCO registration link on the new page
  4. Enter the required registration details and submit
  5. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a hard copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the extended deadline to avoid missing the opportunity.

