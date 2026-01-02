Bethune College Celebrates Cultural Heritage and Innovation at Annual Fest ‘Aalap 2025’

Summary Aalap, an indispensable part of Bethune, brings together students across Kolkata to celebrate the day with vigour, creativity and extravagance 'Aalap' passed with flying colours in passionately blending cultural heritage and innovation, filling our hearts with pride and joy while keeping us wanting for more

As the warm sunlight caressed the streets on a winter morning, Bethune College got ready to host its Annual Cultural fest: 'Aalap', on December 19, 2025, where modernity held hands with traditions and walked towards the empowerment of all.

Bethune College, founded in 1879 and celebrated as Asia’s first women’s college, continues to stand tall as a beacon of educational and cultural excellence. With its NAAC A+ accreditation, the college has nurtured generations of women to dream big and achieve their goals.

Aalap, an indispensable part of Bethune, brings together students across Kolkata to celebrate the day with vigour, creativity and extravagance.

In Aalap, not only do the present students come forth, generations of students come together answering the irresistible call of Bethune College.

During the day, the students captivated the minds of the audience with their soulful voices, rhythmic steps and alluring performances. Divya Gandhar (Indian vocal solo) and Symphony (Western vocal solo) made a mark with the tantalizing vocals melodies of the participants. Jhankar (Indian dance solo) and Rhythm clash (Group choreography) blended grace and bold steps, while Virasat in Vogue (Theme walk) was the star of the show where the participants showcased their creative sparks in the theme – Indo-futurism – A visionary blend of Indian heritage and futuristic imagination.

Off-stage events though not on the front line, did not fail to engage the student in its mind tricks. Inquizitive (Quiz) involved s-quizzing out the right info in right time, while Verba Arma (Debate) was all about taking a strong stance and being able to defend it with all brain power. Drishti (Photography) and Kathacanvas (Creative Writing) tested the quality of blend of intellect and creativity. Flash frame (Movie poster redesigning) gave a challenge to the participants to think out of the box and put that thought to paper. Open mic event, Lettuce Guacamole Bacon and Tomato Quesadilla (Open mic pride event) became a way of paying tribute and expressing solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Meanwhile Hamari Aawaz, the street play competition provided the stage for fearless and powerful expressions of injustice, rebellion and hope.

In the evening, 'Bhoomi', the band, graced the stage. Their power packed performances made even the non-dancers move their feet to the beat.

Thus, 'Aalap' passed with flying colours in passionately blending cultural heritage and innovation, filling our hearts with pride and joy while keeping us wanting for more.