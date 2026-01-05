NEET counselling

CEE, Kerala Begins NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration; Seat Allotment on Jan 12

Posted on 05 Jan 2026
The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has commenced the round 3 registration process for Kerala NEET PG 2025 counselling. Eligible candidates can register and submit their choice preferences on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, until January 9, 2026, up to 4 pm.

As per the official schedule, the provisional seat allotment for round 3 will be released on January 12, while the final allotment list will be announced on January 13.

Candidates who secure seats in round 3 will be required to report to the allotted colleges between January 14 and January 17, submit the necessary documents, and pay the applicable admission fee to confirm their seats.

The CEE clarified that candidates who did not register options in round 1 or round 2 must pay the option registration fee for fresh registration. Similarly, candidates who were allotted seats in earlier rounds but failed to take admission will also be required to pay the fee again to participate in round 3.

According to the official notification, “College authorities will approve and submit the list of admitted candidates to the CEE through the Online Admission Management System (OAMS) by January 17, 2026, at 5 pm.”

The notice further warned that candidates who vacate seats after 2 pm on January 9 will not be eligible to participate in round 3 counselling. It also stated that failure to join a seat allotted in round 3 will result in forfeiture of the registration fee and disqualification from further rounds and stray vacancy allotments.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the counselling guidelines and adhere to the deadlines to avoid disqualification.

