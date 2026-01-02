AgriSense Shines as NIT Durgapur Team Wins Hult Prize 2026 On-Campus Round

Summary Students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur delivered a compelling showcase of innovation and social impact by winning the Hult Prize 2026 On-Campus Round with their agri-tech startup idea, AgriSense. The winning solution stood out for its transformative approach.

Students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur delivered a compelling showcase of innovation and social impact by winning the Hult Prize 2026 On-Campus Round with their agri-tech startup idea, AgriSense. The winning solution stood out for its transformative approach to crop disease management, aiming to empower small and marginal farmers through early, technology-driven intervention.

AgriSense introduces a compact camera-lens prototype integrated with AI-based image analysis that enables the early detection of crop diseases seven to eight days before visible symptoms appear. By identifying threats at a recoverable stage, the solution allows farmers to take timely and targeted action, significantly reducing crop loss and input costs. This proactive model marks a critical shift from traditional reactive farming practices to preventive crop health management, addressing one of agriculture’s most persistent challenges—late-stage disease diagnosis.

The startup’s value proposition lies in democratizing access to informed, data-driven decision-making at the grassroots level. Alongside its technological innovation, AgriSense proposes a sustainable revenue model that blends affordable hardware with recurring value-based services, ensuring accessibility for farmers while enabling long-term scalability. The idea aligns closely with global sustainability and development goals by promoting resilient and efficient agricultural practices.

The winning pitch emerged from a highly competitive Hult Prize 2026 On-Campus Round, hosted by the Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC), NIT Durgapur, from December 16 to 28, 2025. The multi-day event provided a vibrant platform for students to ideate, iterate, and present solutions to pressing global challenges.

The competition began with an engaging orientation session by Ms. Supriya Jangre, who outlined the vision, mission, and global impact of the Hult Prize movement. Participants then gained practical insights from expert speaker sessions led by Mr. Prannay Kedia, who shared perspectives on building scalable startups, and Ms. Garima Shrestha, who spoke on innovation, sustainability, and effective entrepreneurial execution.

Teams further refined their ideas through intensive mentorship sessions conducted by Mr. Nivesh Raj, Ms. Nisha Kotecha, and Ms. Mira Gugnani. Their guidance helped participants strengthen problem statements, enhance solution frameworks, and sharpen pitching strategies while navigating real-world startup challenges.

The final round was judged by an esteemed panel comprising Rida Yumn Ahmed, Sayantan (Cyan) Mookherjee, and Sagnik Sarkar. The jury evaluated a diverse range of socially conscious and technology-driven ideas, including concepts such as a regulated two-wheeler peer-to-peer rental network, turning agricultural waste into farmer-owned value, and democratizing vision through affordable, local solutions—all reflecting the creativity and purpose-driven mindset of the participants.

Building on NIT Durgapur’s strong legacy of achievements at regional and international platforms, the Hult Prize 2026 On-Campus Round reaffirmed the institute’s reputation as a thriving hub of entrepreneurship and innovation. More than a competition, the initiative continues to function as a movement—nurturing young changemakers, fostering collaboration, and inspiring solutions that contribute to a more sustainable, inclusive, and equitable future.