XAVCOMM’26 Celebrates “Fictional Realism” at St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2026
13:39 PM

St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, hosted XAVCOMM’26, the annual media fest of the Department of Mass Communication, in association with 91.9 Friends FM, on 30th and 31st January 2026. Centred on the theme “Fictional Realism: Echoes of the Make-Believe,” the two-day fest witnessed participation from 40 colleges, creating a confluence of reality, imagination, and media-driven storytelling.

Supported by The Telegraph Edugraph (Digital Partner), Alyana (Hydration Partner), Avvatar Protein Wafers (Energy Partner), Canon (Photography Partner), Fragomen Educational Services (Study Abroad Partner), Fine Art (Printing Partner), and Bloody Bubbly (Beverage Partner), XAVCOMM’26 offered a blend of intellectual engagement and artistic expression.

The fest commenced with an inaugural ceremony opened by Dr. Reshmi Naskar, Professor-Convener of XAVCOMM’26, and graced by Rev. Fr. Dr. John Felix Raj, Honourable Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Dr. Xavier Jeyaraj, S.J., Registrar, and Rev. Fr. Joseph Raj, S.J., Finance Officer of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, along with esteemed dignitaries and faculty members. A student-led dance performance, ceremonial lamp lighting, and the Vice-Chancellor’s address marked the formal opening, followed by a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Harish Kumar, HOD, Mass Communication. The day featured a session by Fragomen, a hands-on Canon workshop, the Mr. & Ms. MassCom competition, and an interaction with the cast of Mon Maaney Na (2026) including Hiya Chatterjee and Soumya Mukherjee, along with Ishan Mitra and Subhadeep Pan, with a video message from Ritwik Bhowmik.

Day two unfolded with multiple competitions ranging from reporting and ad-making to podcasting, judged by RJ Aritra and Souvik Ghosh of 91.9 Friends FM. The flagship Mr. & Ms. XAVCOMM, judged by Rishav Basu, added to the excitement. While St. Xavier’s University secured the “Best University” title, the hosts graciously passed the honour to runners-up IBM JU, upholding the spirit of fair play.

The fest concluded with a soulful performance by The Yellow Taxi, leaving XAVCOMM’26: FICTIONAL REALISM etched as a celebration of creativity, media, and make-belief.

Last updated on 25 Feb 2026
13:40 PM
