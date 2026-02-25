IMPACT 2026 to Spotlight Innovation, Sustainability and Career Mentorship at Presidency University

Summary The goal of this workshop is to provide participants with practical insights into transforming ideas into scalable ventures using minimal resources, structured business frameworks, and AI-enabled tools A major attraction of the event and hot-spot of students’ enthusiasm is the ‘IMPACT SUSTAINX’ – a student-led Technology & Eco-Innovation Fair

Preparations for IMPACT 2026 are on full swing at the Institute of Health Sciences (IHS) located in the second campus of Presidency University at Newtown, Kolkata. This one-day Technology Fest, Entrepreneurship Exposition & Career Mentoring Café is scheduled to be organized on 26th February 2026 from 10.00 AM onwards as part of the department’s career counselling initiative. With the aim of nurturing Innovation for Meaningful Purposes, Actions, Creations, and Transformations (IMPACT), this student-centric initiative has been conceptualized to amalgamate technological innovation, sustainability, and interactive career mentoring sessions under an integrated academic platform. Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, IMPACT aims to build a multidisciplinary ecosystem within the university that fosters innovative scientific thinking focused on national developmental priorities, innovation-driven experiential education, translational research, entrepreneurial skill development, industry-academia collaboration, and socially responsible leadership among student communities.

The event will feature an invited talk entitled “Smart Biorefineries – Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Opportunities in New India.” by Dr. Sanchita Mukherjee ((Co-founder, Rigel BioEnviron Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; BIRAC BIG Grant Awardee; Recipient of the Best Start-up Award in Industrial Biotechnology). A hands-on masterclass on “Lean Entrepreneurship and the Business Model Canvas (with GenAI)” will be conducted by distinguished IIT Kharagpur alumnus and Stanford GSB–trained serial entrepreneur Mr. Rajiv Agarwal, Founder & CEO of the EduVerse Group, Young Alumni Achiever Award recipient from IIT Kharagpur, and former CEO of NDLI Club School. The goal of this workshop is to provide participants with practical insights into transforming ideas into scalable ventures using minimal resources, structured business frameworks, and AI-enabled tools.

A major attraction of the event and hot-spot of students’ enthusiasm is the ‘IMPACT SUSTAINX’ – a student-led Technology & Eco-Innovation Fair. As part of the BIOROBOTICS innovation and design showcase, students will exhibit prototypes and conceptual models of bio-inspired robotic systems and healthcare assistive technologies, including Bat-Inspired Navigation, AI Medical Alert Robot Dog, Maternal Shield, Microplastic Clearance Concept, Waste-to-Energy Robotics, and Smart Stroke Wearable. The fair will also include technical demonstrations by industry partners such as 3D Bio-printing Alfatek Biosystems. As part of micro-entrepreneurship initiative, the technology fair will also feature students-run food stalls and sustainable product initiatives. These include but are not limited to herbal gulal (Abir) formulations produced in-house from natural flowers and vegetables’ extract, eco-friendly packaging concepts, and different types of food items such as traditional and fusion snacks, various sweets, beverages, and nutrition-enriched baked products.

A key component of IMPACT 2026 is the Career Mentoring Café, curated to provide the participants with both informal and structured career consultations with distinguished mentors from the IIT Kharagpur alumni network, spanning AI-driven education, deep-tech entrepreneurship, forensic sciences, bio-entrepreneurship, global education pathways, and industrial careers abroad. As part of this career-mentoring initiative, Vishal J. C. (Chief of Staff to the Director, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, IIT Kharagpur Research Park, Kolkata) will provide expert guidance on deep-tech start-ups and funding pathways. Vishal Kumar (LWT Academy) will be available to mentor participants on global academic and industrial opportunities, and AI-based careers. Dr. Sanchita Mukherjee will guide participants on bio-entrepreneurship while Dr. Sampa Dhabal (Assistant Director, State Forensic Science Laboratory) will provide insights on forensic science. Representatives from 2i Educare will be available for consultation and guidance on various study abroad opportunities. Cumulatively, IMPACT 2026 is expected to set the foundation for experiential learning, innovation-driven thinking, and structured mentorship, while fostering entrepreneurial mindsets, industry academia collaboration and future-ready leadership among students.