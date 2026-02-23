Loreto College’s ‘Recruitment Rendezvous 2026’ Connects Women Graduates with Top Recruiters

Summary In a significant step towards strengthening academia–industry collaboration, Loreto College hosted its flagship job fair, Recruitment Rendezvous 2026, on February 18. The initiative was organised by the Placement Cell with support from the Career Counselling Cell and Internal Quality Assurance Cell, in collaboration with the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

In a significant step towards strengthening academia–industry collaboration, Loreto College hosted its flagship job fair, Recruitment Rendezvous 2026, on February 18. The initiative was organised by the Placement Cell with support from the Career Counselling Cell and Internal Quality Assurance Cell, in collaboration with the Bharat Chamber of Commerce. Backed by the State Bank of India and leading media partners, the event focused on empowering women through meaningful industry engagement.

The programme began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and prayer, followed by a welcome address from Sr Dr A Nirmala, Teacher-in-Charge of the college. Chief Guest Mrs Vandana Yadav, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Department, Government of West Bengal, spoke about the evolving role of women in the workforce. She commended Loreto College for consistently providing industry exposure and emphasised that such job fairs help students identify their aptitudes and choose careers that offer long-term fulfilment.

Mr Naresh Pachisia, President of Bharat Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the importance of creating strong links between academic institutions and industry. He also expressed the Chamber’s interest in future collaborations with the college to build a skilled and future-ready workforce.

ADVERTISEMENT

A major highlight of the event was a panel discussion titled “The New Professional Currency: Leveraging Your Academic Journey into a Powerful Brand.” Experts examined the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence on recruitment processes and underscored the importance of building a strong personal brand. While acknowledging the role of technology, the panel agreed that adaptability, resilience, and ethical values remain central to professional success.

The job fair witnessed participation from 30 organisations and drew students from 70 colleges across Kolkata. Recruiters represented diverse sectors including Finance and Banking, Healthcare and Wellness, Education and Training, Corporate and Consulting, Technology and Telecom, Media and Communication, Hospitality and Lifestyle, and Real Estate.

By enabling direct interaction between students and industry leaders, Recruitment Rendezvous 2026 reinforced Loreto College’s mission of nurturing industry-ready, confident women professionals prepared to navigate an evolving global economy.